Aerohive® Delivers Cloud-Managed Secure Access Management and Network Access Control Solutions

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aerohive Networks™ (NYSE: HIVE), a Cloud Networking leader, today announced the availability of cloud management for its A3 secure access management solution. By integrating A3 into its microservices cloud-management architecture using Kubernetes containerization, Aerohive has introduced an industry-first, unified management platform by enabling full lifecycle management of the access network infrastructure (Access Points, Routers, and Switches) and secure access management (SAM), including network access control (NAC) through a single pane of glass.

First launched in May 2018 as an on-premises solution, A3 brings a comprehensive-yet-simplified approach to IoT, BYOD, corporate, and guest-device onboarding, provisioning, and access control requirements. The latest release of A3 introduces cloud-based monitoring for all customer sites, while localized tasks like device onboarding and access control enforcement will be executed by on-site enforcement nodes. Both the A3 engine and A3 cloud management are vendor-agnostic and support integration and enforcement with Aerohive and competitive networks alike. In addition, the latest release of A3 includes significant features that further simplify its operation, including automated, GUI-based configuration of a complete A3 platform cluster in 6 clicks, as opposed to traditional solutions that require tedious and lengthy CLI-based configuration procedures for the same task.

Cloud management of A3 accelerates Aerohive’s mission to radically simplify access networking and security IT operations through cloud innovation while reducing cost and complexity. The effort and speed of integration of A3 into Aerohive’s cloud architecture, from its initial on-premises state in May, to a comprehensive cloud management capability today, is proof positive that Aerohive has perfected continuous delivery of innovation via the cloud.

Pricing and Availability

A3 cloud management is available to A3 customers now, at no additional charge.

A3 itself is competitively priced, as follows:

A base fee of $9,999 with an optional, add-on fee for high-availability/high-performance clustering ($9,999 for 2 additional nodes).

A tiered subscription fee, including support, with 1-year, 3-year and 5-year licensing terms. Subscription pricing starts at $7,000 for a 1-year license, with up to 1,000 concurrently active endpoints.

To learn more about cloud management for Aerohive’s A3 secure access management solution, please check out this video: https://youtu.be/nT38BnSO8O0.

