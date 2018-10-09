AlliedPRA Steps into Its Next Chapter as PRA

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, AlliedPRA and its acquired offices of DSC, Briggs and Destination Nashville come together as the unified brand PRA.

PRA marks this next chapter of a sector-changing growth story as a business event management firm, working in all major destinations in North America, and beyond. PRA, an industry-leading brand built over decades, will continue to deliver proven core services with values rooted in humility, intensity and ownership.

The rebrand to PRA comes after a busy couple of years for the company, including the acquisition of DSC, based in Colorado, Briggs based in New York, and Destination Nashville based in Tennessee, as well as its own acquisition by blue chip private equity firm, CI Capital, alongside PRA’s management. Additional acquisitions and other growth initiatives are anticipated in the months ahead.

“PRA has a 40-year running start in driving positive change in our sector. We have achieved so much, and we are just getting started on an incredible journey ahead. We now have a brand promise in place to underscore the power and progression of our business going forward, leveraging the strong PRA brand equity which the market knows and values,” shared Tony Lorenz, CMM, Chief Executive Officer, PRA. “Change in this sector is necessary. Our corporate, association, and third party clients are asking us to expand our reach through a service model that delivers compelling experiences with them, anywhere in the world.”

“The passion of our people, the power of our reach, and the authentic, open partnerships we share with our clients, partners, and each other, all come together to deliver on our core purpose at PRA – to deliver experiences which move hearts, minds and businesses forward,” stated Laurie Knapp, EVP, Global Sales & Marketing. “Our brand and our story convey our pride and appreciation for our past, our continued commitment to our core services delivered over decades, and our excitement about our future at PRA under one unified brand. We have the deepest bench of experienced and passionate team members in our sector’s broadest owned network in the Americas.”

Knapp added: “Building on the legacy of the founders of organizations now united under one brand, PRA represents the values and identity shared across our entire business: Passion. Reach. Authenticity. PRA shares energy and creativity with our clients, partners, and each other.”

Focus on geographic reach comes as a result of PRA’s accelerating entry into new markets and expanding service offerings. PRA’s new tagline, “Experience Anywhere,” reflects a rapid expansion of a deeply experienced, dedicated team with capacity to deliver event solutions anywhere in the world. The PRA Strategic Account Team works directly with clients to stage extraordinary event experiences with PRA in any destination to deliver consistent service and operational excellence.

In addition, PRA has also rolled out a new website to convey the company’s new brand and evolving vision while providing an enhanced user experience for the clients PRA serves.

PRA (pra.com)

Headquartered in Chicago with 27 offices throughout North America, PRA is a leading business event management firm, creating experiences which move hearts, minds, and businesses forward.

PRA blends Passion, Reach and Authenticity to consistently deliver incomparable experiences that engage participants and exceed business goals. PRA’s reach runs deep, delivering value to millions of participants over nearly 40 years in destinations across North America and beyond.

For information on our complete portfolio of services, please visit PRA.com or email: globalsales@pra.com.

