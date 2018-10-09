NOVA Fitness Innovation Launches with Two New York City Studios

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NOVA Fitness Innovation (NOVA), a network of boutique fitness studios focused on the cutting-edge of fitness technology, today announced its official launch with two studios in New York City: a newly opened 3,500 square-foot space at 551 Madison Avenue, and a 5,500 square-foot flagship location at 249 Church Street opening this winter. Located in Tribeca and Midtown (Madison Ave), NOVA specializes in workouts that utilize innovative fitness technologies, including Electrical Muscle Stimulation ("EMS"), combined with one-on-one personal training to enable clients to safely and effectively achieve their fitness goals in a fraction of the time.

Founded by Jackie Wilson, a Certified Personal Trainer with experience working with professional athletes, NOVA is a new concept that pushes the bar forward in fitness technology. NOVA utilizes a specialty suit with EMS technology to target and engage 98% of muscle groups. The suit is specially designed to create up to 40 micro-contractions per second – which equates to roughly 72,000 muscle contractions in a 30-minute workout – giving participants the benefits of a 90-minute workout in a fraction of the time.

In addition to these micro-contractions, NOVA’s professional trainers control the suit’s EMS output and develop custom workouts, allowing them to tailor each routine to meet goals, develop regiment, and adjust intensity for any physical limitations – such as an injury – in real-time.

“We’re building the NOVA brand to be at the epicenter of fitness technology, and providing our clientele with the most effective options available on the market,” said Jackie Wilson, CEO and Co-Founder of NOVA Fitness Innovation. “With 30-minute workout sessions, NOVA makes fitness accessible, which is ideal for busy New Yorkers. NOVA’s EMS experience and one-on-one attention is truly unique and addicting.”

NOVA is launching with seed funding from Aldavia Ventures, which focuses on mission-oriented companies. “We invest in passionate, visionary leaders with game-changing ideas that have clear short- and long-term goals in mind. Technology is the future of the fitness industry. NOVA, with its unique offerings, sleek vibe, and enthusiasm for the latest in fitness technologies has a huge potential to disrupt a multi-billion dollar industry,” said a spokesperson at Aldavia Ventures. “The studios are on the forefront of exercise and innovation, and we see this partnership as an incredible opportunity to help grow these new fitness concepts. We look forward to working with Jackie and his team to expand the company in New York and beyond.”

NOVA offers a combined 9,000 square feet of studio space, and provides multiple amenities including exercise stations, changing rooms, and showers. These studios will work to remain on the forefront of new fitness technology and equipment, and – as part of its commitment to innovation – will continue to grow its roster of services.

For more information about NOVA and to schedule a training session, visit www.novastudios.com.

