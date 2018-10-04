KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Avant Loans Funding Trust 2018-B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Avant Loans Funding Trust 2018-B (“AVNT 2018-B”). This is a $286.782 million consumer loan ABS transaction that is expected to close on October 18, 2018.

This transaction represents Avant, LLC’s (“Avant”, the “Servicer” or the “Company”) seventh rated securitization collateralized by a trust certificate backed by unsecured consumer loans originated through its online marketplace lending platform (“Avant Platform”). Avant Loans Funding Trust 2018-B (“AVNT 2018-B” or the “Issuer”) will issue three classes of notes totaling $286.782 million (collectively, the “Notes”). The proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used to fund the reserve account and purchase loans from Avant’s warehouse facility and from whole loan buyers.

Founded in 2012, Avant is located in Chicago, Illinois and operates an online lending platform. Personal installment loans are offered to non-prime consumers through the Avant Platform. Typical customers have an average annual income of $61,000 and FICO scores ranging from 580 - 850. Loans have an original term of between 12 – 60 months, an original balance between $2,000 to $35,000 and a fixed APR between 5.95% - 35.95% depending on the borrower’s risk profile and loan term. Beginning in 3Q16 Avant began charging an administration fee to borrowers. Administration fees currently range from 1.50% to 4.75% depending upon whether the borrower is issued under a refinance product. Year to date ending August 31, 2018, $665 million had been originated through the Avant Platform, up from $474 million (40%) for the same period in 2017. The primary purposes for the loans are for debt consolidation, emergency expense, home improvement, or life events. As of August 31, 2018, approximately $5.0 billion in loans have been originated through the Avant Platform in the U.S.

Avant has a strategic partnership with WebBank, whereby WebBank, a Utah chartered industrial bank, originates loans through the Avant Platform. Avant utilizes technology and customized scoring models to assign credit grades. The Avant website is designed to provide customers with an easy interface and quick online loan decisions at competitive rates compared to traditional lending platforms. Avant does not fund loans through a peer-to-peer platform, but instead partners exclusively with institutional investors for whole loan sales.

KBRA applied its Global Consumer Loan ABS Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and the Avant Platform’s historical gross loss data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of the Avant Platform, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Avant Loans Funding Trust 2018-B Class Preliminary Rating Expected Initial

Class Principal A A- (sf) $210,823,000 B BBB- (sf) $51,156,000 C BB- (sf) $24,803,000

