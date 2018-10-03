KBRA Publishes CRE CLO Trends Spotlight

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases CRE CLO Trends Spotlight.

The CRE CLO market has experienced robust issuance of $9.9 billion across 19 deals YTD 2018. This represents a 29% increase over FY 2017 and, when the dust settles on 2018, issuance will likely exceed last year’s volume by over 100%. In conjunction with the activity, the average deal size has also been on the rise, from an average of $427 million in FY 2017 to $521 million YTD 2018.

Given the rapid growth in issuance, we felt it was good time to summarize some of the trends we have observed on recently issued deals. To do so, we focused on securitizations we rated since the beginning of 2017 in regard to Deal and Property Trends, Loan and Transaction Structures, and Loan performance.

In summary, KBRA has observed increasing levels of leverage and tightening loan spreads since the beginning of last year. At the same time, the amount of future funding present in deals has been on the rise – which is indicative of the level of transition of the underlying real estate collateral. Furthermore, the issuance of Managed deals has become more common.

