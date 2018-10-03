Mobile Labs Launches Re-Imagined Mobile Device Cloud GigaFox™ at TechWell’s STARWEST Conference

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Labs, a leading provider of mobile device clouds to Global 2000 mobile developers and testers, today announces the launch of GigaFox™, its revolutionary new mobile device cloud. GigaFox makes its debut at TechWell’s STARWEST in Anaheim, CA.

GigaFox is a complete re-imagining of the device cloud by supercharging creating, testing, and delivering high quality mobile apps and Web content. GigaFox gives mobile engineers exciting real-time performance, on real devices, with unprecedented smoothness and responsiveness whether coding, writing Appium test scripts, or doing manual testing. Using a GigaFox device is like having one in hand, making it the first and only mobile cloud suitable for all categories of mobile apps, including active content Web, gaming, and streaming video. GigaFox can make bandwidth-related response lags and choppy video a thing of the past and is available immediately in Mobile Labs hosting centers or for on-premises installation.

“We believe GigaFox re-invents the device cloud by putting newfound performance and power in the hands of mobile engineers,” said Dan McFall, Mobile Labs’ president & CEO. “GigaFox vastly improves our support for manual testing, DevOps, and rapid Appium workflows. An Appium server with improved performance, concurrency, and reliability is instantly available, and our support team is excited to put its new power to work for customer success.”

During STARWEST, Mobile Labs will co-present an Industry Technical Presentation on Wednesday, October 3rd at 1:45 p.m. PDT. The presentation will feature a Mobile Labs customer describing his team’s experience with GigaFox.

All attendees of STARWEST are invited to stop by Booth #1 to learn more about GigaFox and to see a live demo. STARWEST runs September 30th to October 5th at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim.

About Mobile Labs

Since the first install in 2012, Mobile Labs remains the leading supplier of in-house mobile device clouds that connect remote, shared smartphones and tablets to Global 2000 mobile web, gaming, and app engineering teams. The company's patented GigaFox™ is offered on-premises or hosted, and solves mobile device sharing and management challenges that arise during development, debugging, manual testing, and automated testing. A pre-installed and pre-configured Appium server with custom tools provides "instant on" Appium test automation. GigaFox enables scheduling, collaboration, user management, security, mobile DevOps, and continuous automated testing for mobility teams spread across the globe and can connect cloud devices to an industry-leading number of third-party tools such as XCode, Android Studio, and many commercial test automation tools. For more information please visit www.mobilelabsinc.com.