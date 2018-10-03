Former CEO of Standard Life to Take on Chairmanship of Independent Investment Management Firm, Cameron Hume

Sir Sandy Crombie explains why he has decided to take on the role of Chairman of Cameron Hume. (Video: Business Wire)

Sir Sandy Crombie explains why he has decided to take on the role of Chairman of Cameron Hume. (Video: Business Wire)

EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cameron Hume Limited, the leading independent fixed-income manager, has today announced the appointment of Sir Sandy Crombie as Non-Executive Chairman.

A former CEO of Standard Life, Sir Sandy brings more than 50 years of experience in financial institutions and a strong reputation for integrity and good governance to the Edinburgh firm.

Sir Sandy Crombie, Chairman of Cameron Hume, said: “Having spent more than five decades working in the financial services industry I believe the time is right for me to work with new players, bringing a fresh and different approach to an established market.

“Cameron Hume has what it takes to grow strongly - a highly-skilled and very focused team of people, a strong platform, and a committed client-first approach - a solid foundation on which to build. I believe in what Cameron Hume is doing and I am keen to be involved. The potential of the business is crystal clear to me and I am very excited to be a part of bringing this new generation of fixed-income investment managers to the service of the market.”

Started in 2011 by directors Chris Torkington and Guy Cameron, Cameron Hume now has 12 people and USD750M assets under management.

The Edinburgh firm provides active management of fixed income for institutional clients and has recently launched the Cameron Hume Global Fixed Income ESG Fund, which offers a transparent and measurable approach for clients looking to incorporate ESG (environment, social and governance) factors into their fixed income portfolios.

Chris Torkington, Managing Director of Cameron Hume, said: “We are thrilled to have Sir Sandy on board as our Chairman. He has an unrivalled wealth of expertise in the investment management industry and as a business leader and brings a fresh approach and new thinking to our business.”

