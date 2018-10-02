KBRA Releases Rating Report Assigning AA- and Stable Outlook to Newly Offered Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Turnpike Revenue Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On October 1, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA- and Stable outlook to Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s (PTC) Turnpike Revenue Refunding Bonds, First Series of 2018 and Variable Rate Turnpike Revenue Bonds, Series B of 2018. Additionally, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AA- and Stable outlook on PTC’s outstanding Turnpike Revenue Bonds as well as the long-term rating of A+ and Stable outlook on PTC’s outstanding Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Bonds. KBRA long-term ratings do not apply to bonds backed by a letter of credit or liquidity facility, unless otherwise noted.

The rating actions are based on KBRA’s U.S. Public Toll Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels Rating Methodology and an assessment of the following five key rating determinants identified therein:

Size and Scope of Operations

Demand Assessment

Management/Regulatory Framework

Financial Profile

Security Provisions

The rating report can be accessed here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT

WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.