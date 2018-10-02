Fitch Assigns ‘AAAmmf’ Rating to the Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

RYE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gabelli Funds, LLC is pleased to announce that the Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund (NASDAQ: GABXX) has been assigned an 'AAAmmf' rating by Fitch Ratings on September 28, 2018. Fitch views the Fund’s low exposure to interest rate risk, holdings of liquid assets constant with maturity profile, consistent with Fitch’s high ‘AAAmmf’ rating criteria. Additionally, Fitch also views Gabelli Funds, LLC's investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource commitments, operational controls, corporate governance and compliance procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf' rating assigned to the Fund.

The Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund is among the most competitive money market funds in its class. The quality of U.S. Treasury securities coupled with maintaining one of the lowest expense ratios (.08%) in the industry and the exemption from state and local income taxes (SALT) of its dividends, translates into an effective after-tax yield competitive with any fund in the industry.

The Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund is a money market mutual fund managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE: GBL). The Fund invests exclusively in U.S. Treasury securities and its primary objective is high current income consistent with the preservation of principal and liquidity. For more information, call 1-800-GABELLI.

An investment in the Fund is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund. There is no guarantee that the Fund can achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s sponsor has no legal obligation to provide financial support to the Fund, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. The prospectus contains more complete information about this and other matters and should be read carefully before investing. You can obtain a prospectus by calling Gabelli & Company, Inc. at 1-800-GABELLI (1-800-422-3554).

Distributed by G.distributers, LLC, a registered broker dealer and member of FINRA.