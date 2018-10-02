Ferociously Strong Duct Tape Just Got Even Stronger

AVON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--There are some projects or challenges that require such intense strength and durability that ropes or chains are the only option… until now. With a single loop of tape, new T-Rex® Brute Force™ holds more than 700 pounds of weight, so you can quickly secure, fasten and hold loads that no other tape would dare attempt.

T-Rex Brute Force High-Performance tape is fundamentally changing the expectations of what a duct tape can do. Too tough to tear by hand, Brute Force is built with patent-pending Forge-Link™ extreme tensile technology. One 36-inch loop of Brute Force can hold more than 700 pounds of weight giving it unparalleled strength. The newest addition to the T-Rex brand family also features an aggressive, double-thick adhesive, allowing the tape to stick to rougher and dirtier surfaces, and a durable, waterproof backing that gives the tape all-weather performance.

“The unmatched holding power and strength of T-Rex Brute Force fundamentally changes what you can do with a duct tape. Where regular duct tape is good for regular fixes, Brute Force is truly an engineering solution,” says Stephen Wagner, product marketer, ShurTech Brands, LLC, the manufacturer of T-Rex brand. “The unique technology of Brute Force forges the way for the next generation of high-performance tapes and changes the expectations of what a duct tape can do.”

T-Rex Brute Force is sold in 25-yard rolls and is available at national mass and hardware retailers. For more information, visit T-RexTape.com.

T-REX® TAPE

T-Rex® products use modern, next-generation technology to produce top-quality tapes that perform well in all conditions – helping everyone from do-it-yourselfers and professionals to extreme sports and outdoorsmen get the job done. T-Rex® Tape, marketed by ShurTech Brands, LLC, is available at retailers nationwide, as well as Canada. For additional product information, visit T-RexTape.com, find us on Facebook® (Facebook.com/TRexTape), follow us on Twitter® (@TRexTape) or Instagram (@TRexTape) or watch us on YouTube® (YouTube.com/TRexTape).

SHURTECH BRANDS, LLC

ShurTech Brands, LLC, markets DIY (Do It Yourself), Professional and Home & Office consumer products under the Duck®, T-Rex®, FrogTape®, Painter’s Mate® and Shurtape® brands. The company is a subsidiary of Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Hickory, N.C., an industry-leading producer of pressure-sensitive masking, duct, packaging and specialty tape products, with facilities in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Peru, United Arab Emirates and China. Shurtape services numerous markets, including industrial, packaging, HVAC, professional paint, auto, marine, aerospace, arts and entertainment, and retail. Shurtape also manufactures and markets the Shurtape® and Kip® brands. Visit ShurtapeTech.com for more information.

Facebook® is a registered trademark of Facebook, Inc.

Twitter® is a registered trademark of Twitter, Inc.

Instagram is a registered trademark of Instagram, LLC.

YouTube® is a registered trademark of Google, Inc.