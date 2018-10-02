NXTBoard Launches, Empowering Boards to Transform the Way they Work

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NXTBoard, the Austin-based company that delivers innovative software and services to help governing boards achieve success, announced today the launch of its flagship product, the NXTBoard platform, the first-of-its-kind board portal that combines both board management and strategic planning features in a single, simple-to-use interface. The platform has been designed to help boards operate at maximum momentum, while achieving their goals.

The NXTBoard platform enables members to plan all aspects of a board meeting and serves as a central repository for institutional knowledge. In addition, NXTBoard assists boards and its members in being more accountable, while also getting a single view of strategic plans as they align with board-determined goals. By leveraging NXTBoard, boards can monitor progress and more effectively assess and evaluate their senior leadership.

Boards can use NXTBoard for:

Board collaboration

Calendar/scheduling

Automating agendas

Tracking time spent in meetings and on topics

Minutes recording and archiving

Document storage, annotation and tracking

Board package creation and dissemination

Creating, adopting and evaluating goals – and linking those goals to organizational outcomes

Monitoring progress with board reports, milestones, and task lists

Public posting of board materials

“Boards today are looking for ways to streamline processes and help their members govern more effectively,” said Jeff Allyn, CEO of NXTBoard. “We are technology and governance experts, and have participated on boards in both the public and private sectors. Our diverse experience means that no matter what industry you’re in or where you are on the path to transforming the way your board works, we understand the issues impacting your organizational success and have developed a solution to help you resolve them.”

NXTBoard also offers consulting services called Board Transformation Engagement that help boards implement governance frameworks and shift their management mindset, so that they can focus on driving results. NXTBoard’s consulting services are ideal for boards and board members with minimal boardroom experience, those with high member turnover or for any board that is struggling to achieve desired outcomes.

“Board members face many frustrations, from simply understanding what their role is, to finding the time to prepare for and attend board meetings,” continues Allyn. “They also find themselves working alongside a diverse group of individuals who often have different personal agendas. Technology is only one part of the solution, so we developed NXTBoard’s consulting services to provide that critical piece to ensure board effectiveness.”

The NXTBoard platform is securely hosted in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud and can be accessed anytime, anywhere, on any device through any web browser. For more information or to request a demo, please visit www.nxtboard.com.

About NXTBoard

Based in Austin, TX, NXTBoard delivers board software and consulting services transforming the way boards operate. To go beyond board management and shift the focus from administering meetings to driving outcomes, NXTBoard allows users to operate at the highest level of governance today and maintain accountability on organizational outcomes.