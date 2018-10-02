Yale Home Releases Navis Paddle for Easy Push/Pull Door Opening

The Navis Paddle is a quick, easy and comfortable way for anyone – young, old or in-between – to open a door.

BERLIN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Yale introduced the Navis Paddle, a quick, easy and comfortable way for anyone – young, old or in-between – to open a door. Uniquely designed for simple pushing and pulling, the door handle is meant for interior and exterior doors in high-traffic areas of the home.

The Navis Paddle makes door opening versatile and convenient for any member of the household. A door can be easily pushed open with a hip or elbow when carrying an armful of groceries or a load of laundry — its two-way push/pull operation makes it ideal for laundry rooms, garage entries, basements, bedrooms and more. The ADA-compliant handle is also accessible for children, the elderly and the disabled.

“We all know what it’s like to struggle with a door when we have our hands full — it can be extremely frustrating,” said Scott Henderson, industrial designer for Yale. “We put a lot of thought into the Navis Paddle design, creating a sleek, simple product that indicates how you can push the door open just from the way it looks.”

The introduction of the Navis Paddle also signifies the launch of Yale’s new Pivot Collection. The Pivot Collection joins Yale’s extensive line of mechanical door locks and hardware, which includes knobs, levers, handlesets and deadbolts. Brooklyn, NY-based Henderson will add to the Pivot Collection with additional design options.

Available in three finishes (polished brass, oil rubbed bronze, satin nickel) and functions (passage, privacy, dummy), the Navis Paddle replaces existing levers or knobs with just a few tools. The product comes with an installation manual, and there is also a 3D animated guide on the free BILT app. Consumers can purchase it now on ShopYaleHome.com and Amazon.

About Yale

Yale protects millions of homes and businesses worldwide and is the brand behind locks of every design and function in over 125 countries. Our door locks, digital locks, digital door viewers, padlocks, and more help people to secure their favorite belongings. As one of the oldest international brands, Yale is among the best-known and most respected names in the lock industry. The company is a proud supporter of Habitat for Humanity, and has provided more than 700,000 locks to Habitat for Humanity homes. Yale is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in door opening solutions.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the world’s largest lock company and a recognized global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end-user demands for security, safety and convenience. For more information visit www.assaabloy.com/en/com/.