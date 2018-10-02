Vayyar Imaging is Bridging the Gap between LiDar and Radar

TEL AVIV, Israel & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vayyar Imaging, the global leader in 3D radar imaging technology, today announced the launch of its new Automotive Evaluation Kit (EVK), representing a significant leap forward in the application of radar technology. The company’s new sensor kit delivers the world’s most advanced System on a Chip (SOC) for mmWave 3D imaging to the automotive industry. With this new sensor kit, Vayyar brings point cloud technology to radar, increasing radar’s resolution and capabilities, while reducing costs and minimizing the need for other sensors within the vehicle. Click here to watch the new automotive capabilities in action.

Raviv Melamed, co-founder, CEO, and Chairman of Vayyar, said: “The automotive industry has long sought a technology that can bridge the gap between radar and LiDar. I’m excited to announce that Vayyar is the first to address that need with the creation of the world’s most-advanced radio frequency sensor technology. Our automotive sensors are powerful enough to enable radar with point cloud capabilities and have high enough resolution to differentiate between objects even in bad lighting or harsh weather conditions. Our technology will help protect drivers and prevent accidents even in the most severe conditions.”

Vayyar’s new automotive sensor kit includes Vayyar’s 77-81Ghz ASIC, including 48 transceivers on a chip with internal DSP. It includes a sophisticated array of antennas and a USB interface. The company’s powerful sensors reduce the overall cost and number of sensors needed for the vehicle, resulting in a better driving experience and increasing the possibilities for in-car sensor capabilities for tier 1 customers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Vayyar’s Automotive Evaluation Kit enables:

Breathing monitoring

Location monitoring and activity level indication

Emergency life detection in the case of an accident (including number of people and their status)

Passenger counting

Assisted parking and driving

Point cloud representation

Lane switch and blind spot detection

Click here for additional images and media.

About Vayyar Imaging

Vayyar Imaging is a leading company in changing global markets for imaging and sensing with its cutting edge 3D imaging sensor technology. Vayyar's exclusive sensors quickly and easily look into objects or any defined volume and detect even the slightest anomalies and movements to bring highly sophisticated imaging capabilities to your fingertips. Utilizing a state-of-the-art embedded chip and advanced imaging algorithms, Vayyar’s mission is to help people worldwide improve their health, safety and quality of life using mobile, low-cost, and safe 3D imaging sensors. Visit www.vayyar.com to learn more.