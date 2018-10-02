QSR Automations Creates Restaurant Monitoring App with Real-time Data

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QSR Automations, the hospitality industry leader in kitchen automation and guest management solutions, launches a restaurant monitoring app, Vision, that provides remote access into to real-time operational data directly from the front of house and kitchen. Available for both IOS and Android, the app allows restaurant owners to monitor the health of their operations and focus on a better guest experience.

“Restaurant operators struggle to get a complete picture of their operation, especially when they are not onsite. Vision was designed for managers and other above-store personnel to have visibility into their operations from the palm of their hands,” said Lee Leet, Founder and CEO of QSR Automations. “It helps operators monitor and quickly respond to situations as they happen. Our app gives them the flexibility to be away, act fast and be in constant communication.”

The mobile app enables managers to be away from each restaurant and still have direct access to metrics from their ConnectSmart kitchen display and DineTime guest management systems. Operators have instant access to multiple restaurant locations, in a single sign-on platform.

Vision's platform enables restaurant of all sizes to tackle complex tasks involved in restaurant management like:

Monitoring site performance: Easily navigate and switch between various locations including drill-down analysis by site.

Easily navigate and switch between various locations including drill-down analysis by site. Tracking what matters: Customize the dashboard with over 30 metrics that affect operational flow like daily checks, number of courses, open menu counts, number of active visits and waitlist counts.

Customize the dashboard with over 30 metrics that affect operational flow like daily checks, number of courses, open menu counts, number of active visits and waitlist counts. Reducing errors and waste: Identify inefficiencies and negative patterns like voided items, comp courses and intervene before it affects restaurant profitability.

Identify inefficiencies and negative patterns like voided items, comp courses and intervene before it affects restaurant profitability. Cutting down on costs: Breakdown kitchen and guest volume at each restaurant to determine labor-saving opportunities like cutting staff on a slow shift.

“Vision is a vital piece to our solutions. It is the only restaurant monitoring app to provide metrics from both the front of house and back of house,” said Leet. “We are dedicated to meeting the needs of our customers. We will continue to build more functionality and features within the app.”

To learn more about Vision, please visit www.qsrautomations.com/products/vision

About QSR Automations:

Established in 1996, QSR Automations is the hospitality industry leader in kitchen automation and guest management solutions. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, QSR helps restaurants and businesses of all sizes and concepts around the world. QSR creates smart solutions and purposeful technology to measurably increase restaurant efficiency, enhance productivity, and improve quality. QSR’s innovative software and hardware solutions focus on all activities around the guest to help create a positive and memorable dining experience each and every visit. For further information on QSR Automations, visit www.qsrautomations.com or contact QSR at 502-297-0221.