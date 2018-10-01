KBRA Releases Report for Salt Lake City, UT Airport Revenue Bonds

NEW YORK--()--On September 27, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook on the Salt Lake City, UT Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2018A and Series 2018B. At the same time, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook on the Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2017A and Series 2017B.

   
Ratings  
Issuer:     Salt Lake City, Utah  
Series/Bond           Rating     Outlook     Action
Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2018A (AMT)     AA-     Stable     Assigned
Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2018B (Non-AMT)     AA-     Stable     Assigned
Airport Revenue Bonds     AA-     Stable     Affirmed
           

The rating is based on KBRA’s U.S. General Airport Revenue Bond Rating Methodology. In the process of surveilling the rating, KBRA reviewed multiple sources of information and met with the City’s Department of Airports management team.

To view the report, please click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

Contacts

Analytical:
KBRA
Andrew Clarke, 646-731-2380
Managing Director
aclarke@kbra.com
or
Patricia McGuigan, 646-731-3350
Director
pmcguigan@kbra.com

Contacts

Analytical:
KBRA
Andrew Clarke, 646-731-2380
Managing Director
aclarke@kbra.com
or
Patricia McGuigan, 646-731-3350
Director
pmcguigan@kbra.com