Posiflex Launches New TK Series Interactive Kiosks

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Posiflex Technology, Inc. today launched the Paragon TK-3200 Series, and the Stellar TK-2100 Series – interactive kiosks that aimed at shaping the future of retail and hospitality industries, enabling brands to interact with consumers in new and innovative ways that add convenience, speed of service, and fun.

Paragon TK-3200 Series – 32” Interactive Kiosk

Packed with functionality and convenience in an appealing design, the Paragon TK-3200 Series is a 32” interactive kiosk that is suited for retail stores, quick service and fast casual restaurants. It serves as a seamless extension of the existing POS terminals, helping store owners to drive sales during peak times, and offers various ways for consumers to order, pay and engage with the brand.

Featuring a 32” PCAP touchscreen for intuitive interactive use, the Paragon TK-3200 Series supports scanning & printing functionality, and a customized bracket for EMV payment devices. Easily adapting to store environments, it offers various mounting options: wall-mounted, single or dual sided operation.

Stellar TK-2100 Series – 21.5” Modular Kiosk

The Stellar TK-2100 Series is a 21.5” modular kiosk that can be configured in countertop or floor-standing style, providing modular deployment options in the same standardized family. The enclosure provides a 21.5” PCAP touchscreen, and can be customized with preferred components common to most self-service transactions from barcode scanner, receipt/ticket printer, bill acceptor, and card dispenser.

The platform accommodates a variety of applications such as self-service POS, loyalty program, gift cards, self-check-in, self-ticketing, online ordering and click & collect in a wide range of environments including retail, hospitality, and entertainment.

Owen Chen, President and CEO at Posiflex Technology, Inc. comments, “The Paragon TK-3200 Series & Stellar TK-2100 Series represent a brand new kiosk product line for Posiflex, which fits perfectly into our growing product portfolio, and will continue our commitment to offer quality, performance, and long-term durability.”

Additionally, the TK Series features an optional tri-color LED indicator light, which provides kiosk operational status at a glance. And all access doors open at the front to provide easy access for simple maintenance and field service. There is no need to move the kiosk away from walls, or dismantle the main body of the kiosk to remove components for servicing.

Showcase at GITEX 2018

Posiflex TK Series interactive kiosks will make its first debut at the GITEX Technology Week from 14-18 October 2018 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, booth B3-10/Hall 3.

About Posiflex:

Founded in 1984, Posiflex Technology, Inc. has designed and manufactured its own-branded and world-class POS solutions. Since 2016, Posiflex has determined to grow beyond the POS business and further expand itself into self-service solutions (KIOSK), and to a few more vertical markets serving B2B IoT platforms empowered by embedded PC. Posiflex’s offices are in the USA, Germany, Netherlands, UK, China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and Korea along with the global distribution networks to provide direct and timely support to its customers around the world. For more information: www.posiflex.com.