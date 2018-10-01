Place-Maker IMKAN Announces New Coastal Destination ‘AlJurf’ During Cityscape Global 2018

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMKAN, a property developer with a global outlook renowned for creating soulful places that enrich lives, has announced AlJurf, a fully integrated second-home destination along Sahel Al Emarat; the riviera situated in Ghantoot between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Construction on the 370-hectare project boasting 3.4 kilometers of azure beachfront, and the centerpiece of IMKAN’s exhibit at Cityscape Global 2018, will begin in 2019. The master-planned community is slated to become a pristine second-home destination that seamlessly blends nature, culture and architecture by offering an authentic and unparalleled experience away from city life.

The destination will comprise of three distinct districts, AlJurf Gardens, Jiwar Al Qasr and Marsa AlJurf, each with its own defining architectural characteristics and a range of amenities. The destination will feature two marinas, private berths, a town-center, hotels, retail, a wellness resort and clinic component, serviced residences and villas. AlJurf will also provide residents with access to public and private beaches, a beach club and restaurant, a community center, parks, mosques, clinics and a private school.

Jassim Alseddiqi, Board Member of IMKAN and CEO of Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG), said: “IMKAN will plant the seed for a whole new lifestyle using its unique approach to community-building. Our first coastal destination will merge the innovative design styles and standards on Sahel Al Emarat by marrying traditional inspiration with strong modern elements and breathtaking vistas. We look forward to the influence AlJurf will have on the country’s coastal property landscape and welcome the opportunity for buyers to invest in a one-of-a-kind project.”

Walid El Hindi, CEO of IMKAN, said: “The first phase of AlJurf Gardens is scheduled for completion in 2021, it will comprise of 293 villas and plots set in a uniquely green environment featuring private coastal ranches and chalets reminiscent of Rivieras similar to the Hamptons in New York. This destination has the potential to effectively highlight the UAE’s diverse offerings to both local and international investors.”

IMKAN seeks to expand its global footprint through innovative projects that foster local culture while integrating into the communities in which it operates. The company is committed to building purpose-driven and soulful places that can enhance the lives of generations to come.

