Announcing the Association for Supply Chain Management

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today marks the introductory launch of the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), the new global leader in supply chain organizational transformation, innovation and leadership. ASCM is an all-encompassing supply chain organization that will propel the supply chain industry forward and transform how organizations do business.

“ASCM is the leader for end-to-end supply chain management, bringing corporations and professionals the latest ideas and proven best practices to help transform supply chains. We want to empower both the people who elevate supply chains and the companies who utilize them,” said APICS CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE.

Supply chain has become a significant and driving force in the success of businesses around the world. As a new organization, ASCM will enable corporations to more effectively tap into their supply chains and deliver strategic value.

“With ASCM, we recognized an exciting opportunity with this new association to expand our reach and elevate our position even further,” Eshkenazi continued. “Something special is happening in supply chain.”

ASCM will continue to provide the industry-leading APICS certifications and trainings professionals and organizations have come to trust. In addition, ASCM will deliver new, innovative products and services, including:

learning and development through a powerful global network of alliances and thought leadership collaborations

the first comprehensive corporate designation that enables organizations to assess their supply chains in key areas for maximum sustainability, scalability and competitive advantage

the ASCM Supply Chain Learning Center with on-demand resources and education –

and more to come.

“As supply chain practices rapidly evolve, organizations need accessible tools and resources from an unbiased partner. ASCM is ready to make a powerful impact on the industry, corporations and their workforces,” Eshkenazi added.

More information about ASCM will be rolled out over the coming months, with the full launch expected in early 2019.

ABOUT ASCM

The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global leader in supply chain organizational transformation, innovation and leadership. As the largest non-profit association for supply chain, ASCM is an unbiased partner, connecting companies around the world to the newest thought leadership on all aspects of supply chain. ASCM is built on a foundation of APICS certification and training spanning 60 years. Now, ASCM is driving innovation in the industry with new products, services and partnerships that enable companies to further optimize their supply chains, secure their competitive advantage and positively impact their bottom lines. For more information, visit ascm.org.

ABOUT APICS

APICS is the industry leader in supply chain certification, training and networking. For over 60 years, APICS has provided world-class supply chain training and certification to foster supply chain talent and improved end-to-end performance. Under the umbrella of the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), APICS sets the industry standard for supply chain education through outstanding training, certification and community programs. This includes the APICS Certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM); APICS Certified Supply Chain Professional (CSCP); and APICS Certified in Logistics, Transportation and Distribution (CLTD) certifications. For more information, visit apics.org and follow APICS on social media at LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.