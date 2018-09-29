Las Vegas Children Receive Free Comprehensive Eye Exams and Prescription Glasses as Part of Back-to-School Health Event

Brianna Robinson, 10, receives a no-cost comprehensive eye exam as part of an eye health event hosted at the Eye Care 4 Kids clinic Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. The event is part of a nationwide grant program by UnitedHealthcare. Eye Care 4 Kids in Nevada received a $5,000 grant for the event (Video: Matt Adams).

Kelly Simonson, president of Health Plan of Nevada (center) and, to her right, Stephanie Kirby, executive director of Eye Care 4 Kids, joined UnitedHealthcare volunteers for a $5,000 check presentation to Eye Care 4 Kids Nevada during a no-cost comprehensive eye exam as part of eye health event Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. The event is part of a nationwide grant program by UnitedHealthcare (Photo: Isaac Brekken).

Christopher Perez, 9, receives a no-cost comprehensive eye exam as part of an eye health event hosted at the Eye Care 4 Kids clinic Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. The event is part of a nationwide grant program by UnitedHealthcare. Eye Care 4 Kids in Nevada received a $5,000 grant for the event (Photo: Isaac Brekken).

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Nevada children received free comprehensive eye exams and prescription glasses as part of a back-to-school public health event organized by UnitedHealthcare’s Health Plan of Nevada and Eye Care 4 Kids. The exams were conducted by optometrists from Eye Care 4 Kids, and any child identified with the need for prescription eyeglasses will receive a free pair of glasses during a follow-up visit.

The event is part of a grant program from UnitedHealthcare to nonprofits in cities across the country to coordinate free vision screenings, comprehensive eye exams and glasses donations. Eye Care 4 Kids Southern Nevada received a $5,000 grant for the local event.

Eye Care 4 Kids

Founded in 2001, Eye Care 4 Kids has served nearly 250,000 underserved children and low-income families with professional eyecare and vision services. Eye Care 4 Kids has nine clinics in Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and New Jersey. Not only do they provide the services, but also they take it to the children with three school based vision clinics and three of these are Mobile Vision Clinics. For 15 years, Eye Care 4 Kids has made humanitarian trips to Native American reservations. Thousands of children have been provided with eye exams and eyeglasses. For more information, visit EyeCare4kids.org

