KBRA Nominated as Rating Agency of the Year at Reactions 2018 North America Awards Dinner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) was nominated as rating agency of the year last night at the 11th Annual Reactions North America Awards dinner. This was the first time KBRA was nominated since entering the space two years ago due to the expansive growth in the sector.

Since our entry into the insurance space, KBRA has issued 49 Insurance Financial Strength Ratings (IFSR). The demographic of these rated companies consists of traditional property/casualty and life insurance companies, reinsurers, including several domiciled in Bermuda, as well as captives and an ever-growing number of debt deals. Our unique understanding of startups and investments helps set us apart as does our rating approach and cross vertical expertise.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.