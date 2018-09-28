A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The American Road Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of The American Road Insurance Company (TARIC) (Dearborn, MI). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect TARIC’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

TARIC is a single parent, or pure, captive insurer wholly owned by Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC (Ford Credit), which in turn is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Ford Motor Company (Ford) [NYSE:F]. TARIC provides a variety of coverages to Ford and its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, primarily automobile floor plan collateral protection, inland marine, extended service business and commercial auto liability. A.M. Best views the efficiencies gained by ready and immediate access to business as a strength; however, TARIC’s reliance on its parent for premium revenues makes the company susceptible to changes in macroeconomic conditions and market forces that impact the automobile industry.

Significant deterioration in operating performance or risk-adjusted capitalization may result in downward movement in the ratings and/or outlooks. In addition, negative rating action may also occur if the credit profile of Ford deteriorates.

