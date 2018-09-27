S&P Global Ratings Upgrades CyrusOne Issue-Level Ratings to Investment Grade

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) has upgraded its issue-level credit ratings for CyrusOne to investment grade. S&P upgraded its ratings on CyrusOne’s senior unsecured credit facility and senior unsecured notes to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+’.

“We are very pleased to have received an investment grade credit rating from S&P, reflecting the growth and diversification of our business and the strong fundamentals underlying the data center industry,” said Diane Morefield, chief financial officer of CyrusOne. “Achieving investment grade status has been a key strategic initiative for the company as certainty of access to capital at attractive rates will be important to support our continued growth and international expansion in the coming years.”

Additionally, S&P upgraded CyrusOne’s issuer credit rating to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’ with a stable outlook.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its more than 45 data centers worldwide. Additional information about CyrusOne can be found at www.CyrusOne.com.