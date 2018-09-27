Entrust Datacard and ADLINK Partner to Enable Trust at the Edge

Joe Speed, the CTO of IoT at ADLINK, talks about connecting the unconnected and how a new partnership with Entrust Datacard provides IoT security to stand up projects quickly without exposing risk.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure transaction technology solutions, and ADLINK Technology, Inc., a global provider of Leading Edge Computing solutions, today announced a new partnership that solves one of the most significant barriers to adoption of the Internet-of-Things (IoT): Security. This collaboration will create an Industrial IoT (IIoT) security model, enabling secure communication for data streams throughout the entire IoT value chain – from manufacturing and applications, to endpoints and edge devices.

The partnership will integrate Entrust Datacard’s ioTrust™ Security Solution into ADLINK’s Vortex Edge™ solution. The enhanced joint solution can quickly operationalize systems and things securely for every endpoint, application, container and data stream. The integration will ultimately provide customers with established and secure trusted identities across their IoT ecosystems from the discovery phase to full roll out of their IoT deployments.

This joint solution will also be included as part of ADLINK’s Digital Experiments-as-a-Service (DXS), which has been designed to test and assess the effectiveness of an IoT solution design, strategy, organizational compatibility, and financial return. Organizations looking to develop secure by design Edge IoT projects can now proceed with confidence knowing that they can try a number of scenarios without large upfront costs, as DXS is typically offered as a three-month engagement including access to a comprehensive suite of Vortex Edge™ microservices supported by an ecosystem of market leading partners, which negates the need for building bespoke complex systems.

“The IIOT is advancing rapidly and customers are looking for effective ways to quickly move from testing to production. However, in survey after survey, security and complexity of integration remain the two primary deployment bottlenecks,” said Josh Jabs, vice president, office of the CTO and GM IoT solutions for Entrust Datacard. “By integrating ioTrust into the ADLINK solutions and aligning deployment options with the customer test and build processes, we’ve removed these barriers thus enabling customers to securely bring turnkey data analytics and automation to the edge.”

Together, ADLINK and Entrust Datacard will control the flow of data between applications, in the cloud and on the edge of IoT environments. The partnership will also enable secure communication for data streams at the edge – while at rest, in motion and in use – with an enhanced level of granularity not seen in other solutions. Furthermore, this level of specificity will allow customers to control, monitor and even monetize unique data streams.

“Our Digital Experiments-as-a-Service offering is helping organizations test and assess one or multiple business hypotheses based on the impact of an IoT solution,” said Lawrence Ross, General Manager Software and Solutions. “The integration of ioTrust’s unique security capabilities and technology-agnostic design with DXS means we’re able to provide our customers with an even more secure solution for their IoT-based endeavors, whilst also creating a process for turnkey data analytics at the edge. The integrated solution allows customers to complete use-case validation and quickly transition to a secure production environment.”

Entrust Datacard and ADLINK will be present at the IoT Solutions World Congress in Barcelona from October 16-18 demonstrating secure by design Edge IoT – Please find us in Hall 2, inside the Industrial Internet Consortium’s pavilion, Stand # D411.

For more information on Entrust Datacard and the ioTrust™ Security Solution, visit www.entrustdatacard.com/internet-of-things/.

To learn more about ADLINK Digital Experiments-as-a-Service, visit https://www.adlinktech.com/Products/IoT_solutions/Vortex_Edge/DXS?lang=en

