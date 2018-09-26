A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of Delphi Financial Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A.M. Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “aa” from “aa-” and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) of the life/health subsidiaries, Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company (Schaumburg, IL) and First Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company (New York, NY) (together referred to as Reliance Standard), as well as the property/casualty subsidiaries, Safety National Casualty Corporation, Safety Specialty Insurance Company (both domiciled in St. Louis, MO) and Safety First Insurance Company (Chicago, IL) (together referred to as Safety National) of Delphi Financial Group, Inc. (DFG) (Wilmington, DE). DFG is a direct subsidiary of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., whose ultimate parent is Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (Tokio Marine), Japan’s largest non-life insurance organization. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

Concurrently, A.M. Best has upgraded the Long-Term ICR to “a” from “a-” and upgraded existing Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of DFG. Lastly, A.M. Best has upgraded the Long-Term IRs to “aa” from “aa-” on the outstanding medium term notes issued under the funding agreement backed-securities program of Reliance Standard Life Global Funding II. The outlook of these ratings is stable. (Please see below for a detailed list of the Long-Term IRs.)

The ratings of Reliance Standard reflect its balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and very strong enterprise risk management (ERM).

The upgrade of Reliance Standard’s Long-Term ICRs primarily reflect the increased integration and strategic importance to its ultimate parent, Tokio Marine. In addition, the company continues to maintain a very strong level of risk-adjusted capitalization and generally favorable operating results, despite some spread compression within its interest-sensitive annuity business and increased morbidity in its group long-term disability and stop loss insurance segments. Reliance Standard’s operating results have been increasingly driven by a significant rise in investment income, which is attributable to a substantial increase in invested assets due to strong growth in its retirement services business. The ratings also consider Reliance Standard’s improved risk management capabilities, a reasonable level of financial and operating leverage and strong interest coverage ratios at its intermediate holding company, DFG.

Partially offsetting these positive rating factors are the substantial decline in operating results over the past year within Reliance Standard’s core group long-term disability segment due to higher morbidity and an increase in reserves due to changes in actuarial assumptions. Reliance Standard also has experienced a general increase in higher risk and less liquid assets within its general account investment portfolio, including commercial mortgage loans, which currently represents approximately 200% of capital and surplus. The company’s exposure to below-investment-grade bonds remain elevated at just under 100% of capital and surplus and 13% of invested assets, which is well-above industry averages. While the company’s overall liability profile has shifted more toward interest-sensitive annuities, which A.M. Best views as a less creditworthy product line, interest rate spreads remain favorable despite some spread compression due to the low interest rate environment. A.M. Best expects Reliance Standard’s earnings to remain favorable over the near to medium term but may be pressured if interest rates remain at current levels.

The ratings of Safety National reflect its balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and very strong ERM.

The upgrade of Safety National’s Long-Term ICRs recognize the company’s consistently strong operating performance that exceeds peer companies, as well as industry results, across a wide range of operating metrics including operating ratio, return on revenue and return on equity. The results are supported by the balance sheet strength designed to provide capacity for long-tailed exposure. Further, Safety National has a long established leadership position within the excess workers’ compensation market. The ratings also consider the operational, financial and ERM support provided by the ultimate parent, Tokio Marine, and its lead insurance operating company, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. These factors include day-to-day operational synergies across its U.S.-based subsidiaries, reinsurance support and economic capital modeling that is superior to peer companies.

The following Long-Term IRs have been upgraded:

Delphi Financial Group, Inc.—

-- to “a” from “a-” on $250 million 7.875% senior unsecured notes, due 2020

-- to “bbb+” from “bbb” on $175 million fixed/floating rate junior subordinated debentures, due 2037

Reliance Standard Life Global Funding II— to “aa” from “aa-” program rating

-- to “aa” from “aa-” on all outstanding notes issued under the program

