A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Starr International (Europe) Limited

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of Starr International (Europe) Limited (SIEL) (United Kingdom). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings reflect SIEL’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorises as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also factor in explicit group support, in the form of a capital maintenance agreement, from SIEL’s parent company, Starr Insurance & Reinsurance Limited (SIRL), a subsidiary of Starr International Company, Inc.

SIEL’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), as well as a conservative and liquid investment portfolio of good quality assets. An offsetting factor in the balance sheet strength assessment is the company’s high dependence on reinsurance support, with SIEL ceding approximately 75% of premiums written.

SIEL commenced underwriting in the third quarter of 2016, primarily renewing business previously written by the London branch of SIRL, and has generated solid operating earnings since. Pre-tax profits for 2017 stood at GBP 8.1 million, supported by a good technical result, demonstrated by a combined ratio of 80.9% (as calculated by A.M. Best), and a solid investment return. A.M. Best expects SIEL to continue to generate operating profits, driven by technical earnings and supported by modest investment returns, although notes that SIEL’s technical performance is subject to volatility due to the nature of risks underwritten.

SIEL’s business profile benefits from its membership of the Starr International group, a global group providing property, casualty, and accident & health insurance products, as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. SIEL’s profile also is underpinned by the company’s strategy of offering the market large gross line sizes, alongside reinsurance partners, in a range of property and casualty and specialty classes of business. Offsetting factors in the business profile assessment include SIEL’s elevated product risk profile, driven by exposure to higher-risk commercial specialty lines and the highly competitive market segments it operates in. SIEL’s business mix has a degree of concentration by product line, although the underwriting portfolio benefits from a good level of geographical diversification.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases.

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.