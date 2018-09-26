A.M. Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Lonpac Insurance Bhd

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A.M. Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a” from “a-” of Lonpac Insurance Bhd (Lonpac) (Malaysia). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from positive.

The ratings reflect Lonpac’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating upgrades reflect Lonpac’s consistent capital growth, underpinned by strong operating results that compare favorably against peers.

The company’s risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is supported by good internal capital generation and low underwriting leverage. Lonpac’s operating performance has been consistently strong, driven by solid underwriting profits and stable investment returns. The company’s operating performance has exhibited a relatively low level of volatility.

Offsetting rating factors include phased liberalization of Malaysia's fire and motor lines, which could erode underwriting margins in Lonpac’s key fire business line. Currently, the fire business segment is largely tariff driven with limited flexibility for price adjustments.

Positive rating actions are unlikely in the near term. Negative rating actions could result from deterioration in operating performance.

