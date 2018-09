2018 UL国际皇冠杯将于10月4日-7日在仁川举行

2018 UL International Crown will be held October 4-7 at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Songdo, Incheon Metropolitan City. Incheon Metropolitan City is not sparing any effort to support the event as an Ambassador Partner. The most high-profile biennial golf tournament on the LPGA Tour, the third UL International Crown to take place with the second held in Chicago in 2016. 32 players from the eight countries will compete in the four-day match-play event for the “Crown.” (Graphic: Business Wire)