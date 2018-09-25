Frontier Communications introduces Frontier Connect WAN: enables small business and enterprises to interconnect branches and remote offices in secure, managed and affordable way within single web interface. More information is available at: http://bit.ly/FrontierConnectWAN

Frontier Communications introduces Frontier Connect WAN: enables small business and enterprises to interconnect branches and remote offices in secure, managed and affordable way within single web interface. More information is available at: http://bit.ly/FrontierConnectWAN

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) today announced the expansion of its business services with the launch of Frontier Connect WAN, an end-to-end, Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution, designed to meet the rising, data-driven, and multi-location management demands of business customers.

Frontier Connect WAN allows small business and enterprises to interconnect all their branches and remote offices in a secure, managed and affordable way. SD-WAN is the new generation of managed networking that brings the power of managed WAN services at a fraction of the cost of older MPLS services. Frontier Connect WAN works in conjunction with our broadband and Metro Ethernet services, or customers can bring their own broadband and still rely on a single integrated managed service.

“Frontier Connect WAN allows our customers to simplify their operations, regain control of their network, increase defenses to cyber threats, and manage traffic efficiently,” said Daniel Peiretti, Senior Vice President Commercial Product & Marketing for Frontier Communications. “By shifting network costs from hardware to software, businesses may lower overall network costs, allowing those savings to be reinvested in other business priorities.”

Frontier Connect WAN contains several virtualized service functions, such as Security and WAN Optimization, which can be incrementally added. Security and WAN Optimization allow for untethered service and adaptability to business growth. Frontier Connect WAN quickly allocates managed business services on-demand, and with full visibility, security, and control of the Quality of Experience (QoE) over any WAN transport provider. Frontier Connect WAN works in conjunction with any Broadband or Ethernet service provider.

“The network is the most critical element in any organization’s digital transformation and we are proud of the robust network and 365/24/7 technical support Frontier delivers,” said Peiretti. “Frontier is here to help our customers deploy and manage a network that is prepared for the evolution of technology and a smooth transition to Cloud applications.”

Frontier Connect WAN couples the quality of Frontier’s reliable and robust network across 29 states with the advanced technologies of a software defined network, end-to-end, from a single provider.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) is a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities in 29 states. Frontier offers a variety of services to residential customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.