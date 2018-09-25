Thomas Releases Thomas WebTrax® 3.0, Delivering “Opportunity Intelligence” for Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thomas, the leader in product sourcing, supplier selection and marketing solutions for industry, has announced the release of Thomas WebTrax® 3.0, a free platform that enables suppliers to track, identify and engage buyers that are in-market for the products or services they offer. The platform delivers actionable, real-time “Opportunity Intelligence” that allows users to go beyond simple web analytics to engage real buyers.

Thomas president and CEO Tony Uphoff explained, “At Thomas, our focus is on supporting procurement professionals, engineers, and MRO buyers throughout their entire buying process. We do so by helping suppliers engage buyers with the right information at each stage of that process. Thomas WebTrax is the next logical extension of that mission. It provides actionable data on in-market buyers so suppliers can better support and enable their prospects, and turn them into customers.”

Thomas WebTrax collects and stores real-time activity data from the supplier’s website, Thomasnet.com® profile, eCatalogs, CAD files, and even phone calls, and presents it on a single dashboard. This gives suppliers a complete history of each buyer’s engagement with the company’s digital marketing presence, and provides insight into what the buyer is interested in and how far along they are in their buying journey.

“Today’s industrial buyer is as much as 70 percent of the way through their buying process before they even contact a supplier,” continued Uphoff. “When you have data that tips you off to that buyer’s interest during that first 70 percent, it’s a huge advantage for your marketing and sales teams.”

Suppliers’ marketing teams can identify their high-value opportunities by filtering for parameters such as industry, geography, company size, and revenue. When sales teams receive these high-value opportunities, the insight they have into the buyer’s interests -- and their progression within the buying journey -- enables sales to craft more relevant and useful outreach calls, with information the buyer wants and needs at the various stages of that journey.

“The reality today is that “selling” is about enabling the buyer by giving them the information they need at every stage of their buying journey” said Uphoff. “The Opportunity Intelligence Thomas WebTrax 3.0 provides makes it possible for today’s industrial supplier to do so, more effectively than ever before.”

In addition to a free Basic Profile on the Thomasnet.com product sourcing and supplier selection platform, Thomas WebTrax is free for qualifying businesses; visit http://Thomasnet.com/WebTrax to learn more.

