Upromise® Strengthens Its Commitment to Helping Families Save for College

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upromise, Inc., a company dedicated to accelerating college savings, is making it easier for families to save for college. For almost 20 years, Upromise, a leader in the college savings industry, has offered its members unique ways to build their college savings. Today, Upromise is proud to announce that it is expanding its offerings.

Upromise provides access to a community of individuals where members can interact with and access information, tools, and special offers that enables them to maximize their savings and earn more for college every day. Upromise has simplified how members can earn and transfer their college earnings. Members are now able to direct their earnings from Upromise into any 529 College Savings Plan as well as a checking or savings account.

“Saving for college seems like an impossible task for so many families,” said David O’Connell, President of Upromise. “We’re thrilled to offer members realistic ways to accelerate their savings by doing the things they’re already doing – every day.”

Upromise is especially proud of the added value that our relationships will bring to our members in helping them to maximize their college savings including Barclays, Mastercard, Ascensus and Fiserv.

Upromise membership is completely free, and Upromise does not charge any commissions or fees to its members. Visit Upromise.com for more information.

Upromise helps families save for college. Committed to helping families keep the promise of a college education, Upromise offers simple ways to make saving easier. Upromise provides members with the tools and information they need to maximize their college savings and earn more every day. For almost 20 years, Upromise has tailored its vision with this goal in mind.

To date, millions of Upromise members have saved more than $1 billion towards education, more than $250 million of which has been deposited directly into 529 College Savings Plans. To learn more, visit Upromise.com