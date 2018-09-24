Magenta Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to more patients, today announced that the company has been added to the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes following the Russell U.S. Indexes’ quarterly update.

The Russell 3000 index includes the 3,000 largest U.S. companies by market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth- and value-style indexes. Russell U.S. Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, which determines membership for its Russell U.S. Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. Indexes.

For more information on the Russell Indexes, please visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website at www.ftserussell.com.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing an integrated portfolio of therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases.

Forward-Looking Statement

