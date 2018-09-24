CONQUEST completes the financing of its sustainable infrastructure portfolio

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CONQUEST Asset Management (“CONQUEST”) announced it completed, on behalf of the Sustainable Infrastructure fund it manages, the financing of its solar photovoltaic assets portfolio. The transaction was closed with a major financial institution following a competitive selection process.

Prior to this transaction, CONQUEST had increased the size of its assets under management to circa 70MW as a result of 3 transactions closed in less than a year. This portfolio, located in the South of France, benefits from up to 20-year secured and inflation linked power purchase agreements from local incumbent utility EDF.

“The financing market remains competitive across Western Europe for sustainable infrastructure. We are pleased with the outcome of this process and the quality of the project finance lenders and teams we managed to attract, which confirmed the quality of the underlying portfolio and its bankability to optimise our investors’ return. We eventually selected La Banque Postale and are looking forward to working with them and to building our relationship further,” said Emma Barnes, a Director at CONQUEST Group.

CONQUEST continues to deliver its alternative investment strategy targeting Sustainable Infrastructure real assets in Western Europe. CONQUEST secured to date a strong proprietary pipeline of greenfield, ready-to-build and operating investment opportunities, as a result of its privileged industrial network and tight connections with the industry. These investment opportunities mirror the fund’s investment strategy with a diversified array of assets (renewables, energy storage, transmission & distribution, and energy efficiency) serving long-term superior returns to institutional investors via less correlated, inflation-linked assets while addressing their sustainable finance targets.

About CONQUEST: CONQUEST Asset Management is part of CONQUEST Group, an independent investment management and financial advisory firm with significant expertise in a broad range of international transactions and strategic situations. Institutional investors and corporate clients trust CONQUEST to provide thoughtful, custom-tailored strategies and solutions that help drive and deliver their core and long-term financial goals.

Its investment approach boils down to bridging investment opportunities with long-term income objectives, and thus implies Trust with its investors and partners, earned thanks to team alignment and dedication in their best interests.