Camping World Holdings’ RV Owner Organization, the Good Sam Club, Reaches Two Million Member Milestone

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest network of RV-centric retail locations, today announced that its RV and outdoor lifestyle organization, the Good Sam Club, has surpassed the Two Million Member mark.

Based on the principle of the biblical Good Samaritan, the Good Sam Club was founded in 1966 and has been providing support and assistance as well as opportunities for savings, fun, fellowship and volunteering among RVing and outdoor families nationwide for more than 50 years.

The Good Sam Club will celebrate this record-breaking milestone September 24-30 at all Camping World, Gander Outdoors and Overton’s retail locations nationwide. Customers will enjoy special treats, including free popcorn, free coloring books and crayons for the kids, a Spin to Win prize wheel, plus free lunch and hourly door prizes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Good Sam Club members will also find some of the best prices of the year on a huge selection of RV, camping, towing, boating, fishing, marine, hunting, shooting sports and adventure gear at all locations, plus exclusive Members-Only Specials during the week-long celebration.

“This event is all about celebrating the Two Million Member milestone—the biggest accomplishment in Good Sam’s history,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World Holdings. “Members will be able to take advantage of huge savings, free food, prizes and lots of fun, but more importantly, they will be able to come celebrate with other Good Sam Club members.”

About Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is the leading outdoor and camping retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with over 140 retail locations in 36 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. Coupled with an unsurpassed portfolio of industry-leading brands including Erehwon Mountain Outfitters, Gander Outdoors, Good Sam, Overton’s, The House, Rock/Creek Outfitters, Uncle Dan’s and Windward/W82, Camping World Holdings has become synonymous with outdoor experiences. Camping World’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWH".

About the Good Sam Club

The world's largest organization of recreational vehicle (RV) owners and outdoor enthusiasts, the Good Sam Club is committed to making outdoor adventures a safer and more rewarding experience for its over 2 million members. Founded in 1966 by Trail-R-News, a small California RV magazine, Club members originally promised to help fellow travelers on America's highways. Today, Good Sam's halo and broad smile continue to signify friendliness among RVers and outdoor enthusiasts and an eagerness to serve, although on a much larger scale. For more information about The Good Sam Club and its many benefits, visit GoodSam.com/club.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘intends,’’ ‘‘targets,’’ ‘‘projects,’’ ‘‘contemplates,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ ‘‘predicts,’’ ‘‘potential’’ or ‘‘continue’’ or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.