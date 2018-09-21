KBRA Releases Rating Report for State of Wisconsin General Obligation Bonds of 2018, Series B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On September 20, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the State of Wisconsin (“the state”) General Obligation Bonds of 2018, Series B. KBRA also affirms the long-term rating of AA+ with Stable Outlook on the State’s outstanding general obligation bonds. KBRA affirms the AA rating with Stable Outlook on the State’s Master Lease Certificates of Participation. The General Obligation Commercial Paper Program and the General Obligation Extendible Municipal Commercial Paper Program have also been affirmed, at K1+.

Ratings Issuer: State of Wisconsin Series/Bond Rating Outlook Action General Obligation Bonds of 2018, Series B AA+ Stable Assigned General Obligation Bonds (GO) AA+ Stable Affirmed Master Lease Certificates of Participation (COPs) AA Stable Affirmed GO Commercial Paper (CP) Program K1+ Affirmed GO Extendible Municipal Commercial Paper (EMCP) Program K1+ Affirmed KBRA’s long-term ratings do not apply to bonds backed by a letter of credit or liquidity facility, unless otherwise noted.

KBRA’s rating assessment of the State’s General Obligation (GO) Bonds is based on KBRA’s U.S. State General Obligation Rating Methodology. KBRA’s rating evaluation of the long-term credit quality of State general obligation bonds focuses on four key rating determinants:

Governance and Management Structure and Policies

Municipal Resource Base

Debt and Additional Continuing Obligations

Financial Performance and Liquidity

To view the report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.