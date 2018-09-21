New York Power Authority Selects Willdan to Deliver Energy Savings Performance Contracting at Public Buildings

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that the New York Power Authority (NYPA), the largest state public power organization in the nation, has selected Willdan as an implementer for its expansion of New York State’s BuildSmart NY Program. This contract expands Willdan’s reach to New York public facilities by allowing Willdan to implement Energy Savings Performance Contracting projects under NYPA in all areas of the state. The program includes both energy efficiency measures and the implementation of innovative energy solutions such as solar photovoltaic, hybrid, and cogeneration systems; microgrids; and other emerging technologies. The BuildSmartNY five-year contracts have a shared ceiling of $200 million.

“NYPA designed the BuildSmart NY program to support New York’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030, as well as Governor Cuomo’s overall Reforming the Energy Vision,” said Gil C. Quiniones, NYPA’s President and CEO. “By implementing both energy efficiency and renewable energy projects across the state, we’re making New York State energy cleaner and more reliable, while also using it in smarter ways.”

“Between the expanded BuildSmart NY and other programs, Willdan is now able to offer guaranteed energy savings projects to any NYPA customer throughout the state,” said Tom Brisbin, CEO of Willdan. “We thank NYPA for this opportunity and are particularly excited to work with towns and cities to transform them into more efficient, smart cities that include resilient grids, renewable energy sources, and integrated, real-time data and controls.”

Willdan has supported NYPA programs for more than ten years, providing customers with engineering, design, auditing, and construction management services. The expanded BuildSmart NY Program will provide public facilities with services such as investment grade energy audits, design, engineering, energy and renewable technologies procurement and installation, measurement and verification, and operations and maintenance support.

About New York Power Authority (NYPA)

NYPA is the largest state public power organization in the nation, operating 16 generating facilities and more than 1,400 circuit-miles of transmission lines. More than 70 percent of the electricity NYPA produces is clean renewable hydropower. NYPA uses no tax money or state credit. It finances its operations through the sale of bonds and revenues earned in large part through sales of electricity. For more information visit http://www.nypa.gov and follow NYPA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr, and LinkedIn.

About Willdan

Willdan provides professional consulting and technical services to utilities, public agencies and private industry throughout the United States. The Company's service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, financial and economic consulting, and national preparedness. Willdan provides integrated technical solutions to extend the reach and resources of its clients, and provides all services through its subsidiaries specialized in each segment. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical, including statements regarding Willdan's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, estimates, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risk that Willdan will not be able to expand its services or meet the needs of customers in markets in which it operates. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, Willdan’s ability to adequately complete projects in a timely manner, Willdan’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive energy efficiency services market, changes in state, local, and regional economies and government budgets, Willdan’s ability to win new contracts, to renew existing contracts (including with its two primary customers) and to compete effectively for contract awards through bidding processes and Willdan’s ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions and execute on its growth strategy. Willdan’s business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 29, 2017. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.