Wipro Partners with King’s College London and Sheffield Hallam University to strengthen STEM education in the UK

BANGALORE, India & LONDON & SHEFFIELD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced partnerships with two leading UK academic institutions – King’s College London and Sheffield Hallam University, for strengthening STEM education in state schools in the United Kingdom.

Wipro will partner with King’s College London, to support the development of the first Master of Arts in STEM Education in the UK, and Sheffield Hallam University to offer the ‘Wipro Teacher Fellowship’ and ‘Wipro Teacher Mentor’ programmes. Both initiatives aim to provide high quality continuing professional development to early and mid-career educators, to address the shortfall and high turnover of STEM teachers in the UK.

Wipro will support King’s College London in developing the curriculum for a proposed Master of Arts in STEM education course, which will take a blended learning approach, involving face-to-face as well as online learning. The company will also offer bursaries to cover up to 80% of tuition fees, to ensure accessibility of the course for diverse cohorts of in-service teachers and educators from within and outside London. There will be a strong focus on attracting teachers from Opportunity Areas. The course will be taught by academic staff in the Centre for Research in Education in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (CRESTEM) in the School of Education, Communication and Society at King’s College London and will be aimed at education professionals from science, mathematics, engineering and computing backgrounds, as well as education policy makers. The program will help develop their disciplinary capacities while broadening their understanding across the entirety of STEM. It will also enable students to engage with policy and practice in a range of global contexts.

Wipro will also support Sheffield Hallam University to launch and run the ‘Wipro Teacher Fellowship’ and ‘Wipro Teacher Mentor’ programmes. The 18-months programmes, which will commence in January 2019, will support early career teachers of STEM subjects and STEM teacher mentors from schools in Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley, Doncaster and Derbyshire. Teachers will have the opportunity to improve their pedagogical & subject knowledge, understand practice through research and receive individualized support through local mentors. The teacher mentor programme will offer a blended model of face-to-face and online support for senior STEM teachers to become effective mentors, drawing on expertise from Sheffield Institute of Education. All teachers and mentors will also have the opportunity to work towards accreditation of 30 MA level credits, through optional participation in the Research and Development in Educational Contexts module, which is part of the University’s MA Professional Practice in Education. Each academic year, a new cohort of 20 early career teachers and five to 10 teacher mentors will join the programme.

Both partnerships will address crucial issues in the UK by generating more interest in STEM subjects, developing higher standards of teaching, and investing in teacher retention, especially in the national ‘social mobility cold spots’.

Anurag Behar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Wipro Limited said, “We are deeply committed to contributing to our communities through helping improve public education. We believe that teachers are the cornerstone of good education. These partnerships will provide directly relevant professional development support to teachers. Empowering, enabling and supporting teachers is the key to achieving continuous improvement in education.”

Professor Beatrice Szczepek Reed, Head of The School of Education, Communication & Society, King’s College London said, “For over forty years King’s has been at the forefront of teacher education and education research and has gained an international reputation for science and mathematics education. We believe that Wipro’s support for developing a Masters course in STEM Education, and its keenness to ensure accessibility of the course for early career educators from diverse backgrounds, will be of great help in addressing the issues of developing and retaining STEM teachers. King’s STEM Education Masters will provide educators an excellent grounding in the understanding of STEM education, as well as broader educational issues in the national and international context.”

Dr Emily Perry, from the Centre for Development and Research in Education at Sheffield Hallam University's Sheffield Institute of Education, will lead the Wipro Teacher Fellowship and Wipro Teacher Mentor programmes. Dr. Perry said, “The Wipro Teacher Fellow and Teacher Mentor programmes aim to increase young people's enjoyment, attainment and progression in STEM subjects by supporting teachers to develop their practice in an innovative, evidence-based, collaborative programme of professional learning.

We are committed to improving the educational outcomes of young people in the diverse communities of South Yorkshire, and share Wipro’s desire to support the professional development and retention of teachers in our schools as a key driver to achieve this. We are delighted to welcome Wipro as our partner in these programmes, which have the potential to make a significant contribution to the region.”

Interested educators can find more information at:

https://www.kcl.ac.uk/sspp/departments/education/research/Research-Centres/crestem/Index.aspx

Contact: Dr Melissa Glackin, melissa.glackin@kcl.ac.uk

&

https://www.shu.ac.uk/about-us/academic-departments/institute-of-education/research

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 160,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About King’s College London

King's College London is a multi-faculty institution, providing high-quality teaching, research and innovation across the sciences, humanities, medicine, law, dentistry, and social sciences. As a member of the Russell Group, an association of leading UK research-intensive universities, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards in research and education. King's is one of the top 25 universities in the world and the fourth oldest university in England, based in the heart of London. King’s has over 31,000 students (including more than 12,800 postgraduates) from some 150 countries and over 8,500 employees.

About Sheffield Hallam University

Sheffield Hallam University's vision is to become the world's leading applied university, transforming lives and creating opportunities for people from all backgrounds.

As one of the UK's largest higher education providers, with over 30,500 students, the University is committed to the Sheffield City Region, providing leadership to drive improvements in social mobility, health and the economy.

Sheffield Hallam offers a comprehensive range of courses and is one of the country's largest providers of health and teacher training. Its industrial partnerships ensure that the knowledge students develop is relevant, addresses the skills gap and helps business grow.

The University’s research is characterised by a focus on real world impact - addressing the cultural, economic and social challenges facing society today.

