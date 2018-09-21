Web Analytics Solution for a Beverage Industry Company Helped Improve End-User Experience and Retention Capabilities | Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest web analytics engagement on the beverage industry. The client wanted to understand the key web analytics metrics. Furthermore, they also wanted to track the performance of their website and improve end-user experience and retention capabilities.

According to the web analytics experts at Quantzig, “ Web analytics offer robust solutions for detecting and implementing the essential web analytics metrics to make precise business decisions.”

The complexity of the beverage industry poses several challenges for players in terms of volatile commodity costs and changing customer preferences. This makes it essential to implement good cost control measures and boost the operating efficiency in order to gain a stronger foothold in the market. The growing competition in the beverage industry is forcing companies in this market to boost their online presence and attract customers to drive ROI by keeping abreast of the beverage industry trends.

The web analytics solution helped the client to gain a clear understanding of their users. The beverage industry company was also able to improve sales and website performance through a measured approach, which involved a thorough understanding of the beverage industry trends.

This web analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify key beverage industry trends and web analytics metrics to optimize web usage

Understand the reasons behind poor conversion rates and their impact on key web analytics metrics

This web analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying and focusing on the key web analytics metrics

Delivering positive data-driven results that help organizations in making better data-driven decisions

