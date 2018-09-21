beIN SPORTS Reaches Long-Term Renewal Agreement with DISH, Sling TV

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--beIN SPORTS today announced a long-term content distribution renewal agreement with DISH and Sling TV. DISH is one of the largest pay-TV providers in the United States. This renewal ensures that loyal beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español fans will continue to enjoy premiere sports programming, including international soccer matches from LaLiga and Ligue 1; races from the MotoGP and MotoAmerica championship series; and tennis matches featuring the world’s top players from the Women’s Tennis Association.

“This renewal, which allows beIN SPORTS’ availability across the U.S. via both satellite and over-the-top streaming, could not come at a more exciting time given the new soccer season and the kick-off of the Conference USA football season,” said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS’ Deputy Managing Director for the U.S. and Canada. “These popular sporting events have proven to be fan favorites, and we’re thrilled that both our existing DISH and Sling TV viewers will be able to catch all of the action this fall.”

“Our goal is to deliver great content at a great value, connecting our viewers to the news, sports and entertainment they want in both Spanish and English,” said Alfredo Rodriguez Diaz-Marta, Vice President of Sling and DishLATINO. “We are pleased to continue our relationship with beIN SPORTS, delivering fans the season’s must-see soccer matches and coverage.”

This renewal will also allow for viewers to access beIN SPORTS’ popular news and analysis studio shows, like The XTRA, The Locker Room and Imparables. Additional major events that DISH and Sling TV customers can look forward to on beIN SPORTS networks are ‘El Clasico’ (FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid), LaLiga’s ‘Derbi Madrileño’ (Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid), and Ligue 1’s ‘Le Classique’ (Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique de Marseille), Major League Wrestling every Friday evening, along with the thrilling coverage of Tuff-N-Uff Mixed Martial Arts and EnduroCross Racing—recently introduced to beIN SPORTS’ line-up.

For the most up-to-date schedule of beIN SPORTS’ live programming, visit: beinsports.com/us/tv-guide.

About beIN SPORTS USA

Launched in 2012, beIN SPORTS is the fastest-growing sports network in the world, offering viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español and live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from LaLiga, Ligue 1, Copa del Rey, Coupe de France, Turkish Süper Lig, as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of motorsports, tennis (WTA), rugby, boxing, mixed martial arts (MMA) and volleyball, among others. With the recent addition of Conference USA coverage, beIN SPORTS will also broadcast College Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Soccer, Baseball, Softball, and Volleyball. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, authenticated subscribers can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on your computer, tablet or smart phone.