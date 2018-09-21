Accenture Introduces Ella and Ethan, AI Bots to Improve a Patient’s Health and Care Using the Accenture Intelligent Patient Platform

Virtual-assistant bots now enhance the Accenture Intelligent Patient Platform. The Ella bot, featured here, is a virtual care assistant for patients that provides medication reminders, vitals tracking, appointment scheduling, and more. Ella provides patients with an interactive way to manage their health and engage with the care team members.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has enhanced the Accenture Intelligent Patient Platform with the addition of Ella and Ethan, two interactive virtual-assistant bots that use artificial intelligence (AI) to constantly learn and make intelligent recommendations for interactions between life sciences companies, patients, health care providers (HCPs) and caregivers. Designed to help improve a patient’s health and overall experience, the bots are part of Accenture’s Salesforce Fullforce Solutions powered by Salesforce Health Cloud and Einstein AI, as well as Amazon’s Alexa.

The Ella and Ethan bots are part of the Patient Engagement Support solution in the Accenture Intelligent Patient Platform, a digital health solution that supports patients throughout their healthcare experience, from participation in clinical trials through managing ongoing treatment and wellness. The bots are designed to deliver a more personalized patient experience and better patient support.

Ella is a virtual care assistant for patients that provides medication reminders, vitals tracking and appointment scheduling. This information enables life sciences companies to provide patients with a personalized, interactive way to manage their health and engage with their care team members.

that provides medication reminders, vitals tracking and appointment scheduling. This information enables life sciences companies to provide patients with a personalized, interactive way to manage their health and engage with their care team members. Ethan is a virtual service assistant for health care providers that enable life sciences companies to help HCPs more easily engage with patients, better monitor their health activity, and coordinate with other care team members to provide critical services in a more holistic manner. This includes providing proactive recommendations on content and services for health care professionals to provide patients to support patient treatment and improve engagement.

“The platform’s newest AI capabilities allow life sciences companies to make recommendations to best support the patient’s specific condition and lifestyle by gaining deeper insights into patient behavior — in real time,” said Tony Romito, managing director, Accenture Life Sciences. “With the inclusion of these new AI capabilities, the Accenture Intelligent Patient Platform continues to expand the value of using analytics and collaborative technologies to support the healthcare industry’s goal to deliver better outcomes.”

In addition to the introduction of the two bots, AI and process capabilities have been embedded throughout the Patient Engagement solution to improve the user experience, including:

Onboarding Contact Center — that provides intelligent guided experiences on recommended steps to get patients access to therapy quicker and more easily.

Adherence & Care Management Contact Center — where AI recommends actions at the point of need to keep patients on their treatment protocol with a more personalized and coordinated experience.

Provider Portal & Mobile App — to provide physicians with better patient insights and fact-based, intelligent guidance on the content and services available for individual patient needs.

Accenture will provide live demos of Ella and Ethan at the Accenture Dreamforce booth #1500, between Sept. 25 and Sept. 28.

Click here to learn more about the Accenture Intelligent Patient Platform and additional AI capabilities that have been designed to enable a change in how healthcare organizations are using advanced analytics to drive unique clinical and economic value.

