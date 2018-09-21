Intrepid Rebrands as Voyager

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intrepid Aviation Group Holdings is pleased to announce today it is rebranding as Voyager Aviation Holdings (“Voyager”). This represents the next step in the evolution of the company following the announcement of the strategic partnership entered into with Amedeo on July 2nd 2018.

The new name and branding design recognise both the partnership with Amedeo and the intent of the shareholders to develop the overall group’s business further and realise new goals and landmarks moving forward.

Voyager is part of a broader strategic partnership with Amedeo, with common shareholders Centerbridge LP, Amedeo and Reservoir across all business. The combined portfolio of leased aircraft and assets under management is comprised of 50 aircraft (14 A380s, 10 B777s, 4 A350s, 18 A330s, 2 B747s, 1 B787 and 1 A321), leased to 15 airline customers with total assets under management in excess of US$ 8 billion.