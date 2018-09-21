Level Brands Announces Five Organic Hemp Derived CBD Products Now Available Online

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE American: LEVB), an innovative marketing and licensing company that provides bold, unconventional, and socially responsible branding for leading businesses, through its licensing agreement with Isodiol International, Inc. (CSE: ISOL) (OTCQB:ISOLF) (FSE: LB6A.F), is pleased to announce the online launch of five new cannabidiol (CBD) products under the kathy ireland® Health & Wellness brand.

In January 2018, Level Brands and Isodiol signed a 10 year license agreement to work together to develop consumer products for kathy ireland® Health & Wellness, a licensor to Level Brands. The five supplements are available online at: https://isodiol.com/kathyireland/. The products are expected to be available at additional online and in-store retailers nationwide in the coming months.

“It’s very exciting to be at the forefront of the CBD industry, as we educate families about the power of CBD without THC,” states Kathy Ireland, Chairman Emeritus and Chief Brand Strategist of Level Brands. “We continue to believe that the CBD industry will see enormous growth over the next decade on a global scale. Recently, the Brightfield Group reported that the global market for CBD could top $22 billion in the next four years. If passed, the 2018 Farm Bill which includes the Hemp Farming Act of 2018, will remove hemp as a designated controlled substance thereby legalizing the crop under federal law, which will allow CBD to be legally sold in all 50 states. The passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, which would replace the 2017 Farm Bill which expires on September 30, 2018, would be a significant positive development for the industry,” adds Ms. Ireland, who is named one of the most influential women in licensing by License Global Magazine.

The first five organic hemp derived CBD product SKUs under the kathy ireland® Health & Wellness brand, include:

DAILY Premium CBD Complex: A unique blend of essential daily vitamins, botanical extracts and CBD from organic hemp that may help maintain optimum health and wellness. Vitamin B12 helps boost energy levels while Vitamin C and D3 help maintain optimum immune function.

REST Premium CBD Complex: A powerful blend of botanical extracts and CBD from organic hemp that may help relax your mind and body to promote sleep naturally.

MEND Premium CBD Complex: A unique blend of key nutrients, botanical extracts and CBD from organic hemp that may help maintain healthy muscles and joints. Regular use might improve joint function and provide natural relief from occasional discomfort due to exercise and overuse.

DEFEND Premium CBD Tincture: A unique blend of botanical extracts and CBD from organic hemp that may support a healthy immune system and improve overall wellness.

EASE Premium CBD Tincture: A unique blend of botanical extracts and CBD from organic hemp that may help reduce inflammation and improve overall wellness.

