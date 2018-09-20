Harris Corporation Receives Orders for 1,540 Two-Channel Handheld Radios from US Army

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) has received orders for 1,540 AN/PRC-163 two-channel handheld radios and related equipment and services as part of the U.S. Army’s two-channel Leader radio IDIQ contract.

The versatile AN/PRC-163 enables users to send information up and down the chain of command as well as across the battlefield network backbone. It incorporates secure two-channel connectivity in a lightweight, easy to use, handheld rugged form factor. The radio can simultaneously transmit voice, data and situational awareness through Mobile Ad-Hoc Networking applications, VHF/UHF line-of-sight, and legacy SATCOM while offering a path to future software-only updates for MUOS, SATURN and other emerging waveforms.

The award further extends Harris’ leadership in software-defined tactical communications and builds upon the company’s proven ability to engineer and deliver two-channel, next-generation handheld, manpack and vehicular radios. Harris previously was awarded contracts by the U.S. Special Operations Command for next-generation handheld and manpack radios and was awarded a position on the Army’s HMS Manpack IDIQ with its two-channel AN/PRC-158 manpack radio.

“The AN/PRC-163 is the most advanced software-defined handheld radio in the world today and will provide our warfighters and commanders with unprecedented capabilities, including enhanced levels of command and control, and situational awareness,” said Dana Mehnert, President, Harris Communication Systems. “These two-channel Leader radio orders are an important milestone in the modernization of the Army’s tactical network.”

Harris Communication Systems is the leading global supplier of secure radio communications, tactical communications networks and embedded high-grade encryption solutions for military, public safety, municipalities, utilities and commercial customers. Harris creates a networked-battlefield environment using software-defined radio technologies in all form factors, including handheld, manpack and vehicular configurations.

