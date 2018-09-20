Ameriflex Announces Integration Partnership With Employee Navigator

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a new Open Enrollment Season dawns and plan administrators across the U.S. begin gearing up for annual benefits-election periods, a big-time partnership between one of the country’s largest independent administrators of consumer-driven health benefits and a leading provider of HR and compliance software promises to simplify the lives of hundreds of HR professionals.

Ameriflex, recognized as one of the nation’s largest independent administrators of consumer-driven health plans, including Health Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts, will be partnering with Employee Navigator in an effort to streamline the management of employee benefits for people across the nation. The partnership offers plan administrators the simplicity of seamless data transfer from Employee Navigator’s benefits-admin software with Ameriflex’s unparalleled accuracy and security on its CDH and COBRA self-service platforms.

Ameriflex President and COO, Bart McCollum, says he hopes the partnership provides some much-needed tranquility to plan administrators during what is often their busiest and most stressful time of the year. “They are already working so hard this time of year, having to enter employee data into multiple systems is the last thing they should be worrying about, and with this partnership, hundreds of plan administrators and HR professionals no longer will,” says McCollum. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our goal of providing a frictionless experience for all of our broker and employer clients.”

The two companies have been working on the partnership for months and have now fully-integrated their platforms in time for the 2019 Open Enrollment Season. “Ameriflex has a proven track record of delivering great service to their customers,” says George Reese, CEO of Employee Navigator. “We’re excited to work with them to deliver a seamless integration to our customers.”

