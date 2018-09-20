Emmitt Smith Announced as Super Bowl LIII Brand Ambassador for On Location Experiences

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Location Experiences (“On Location” or “OLE”), the official hospitality partner of the National Football League (“NFL” or “The League”), is excited to announce that Emmitt Smith has been appointed the On Location Brand Ambassador for Super Bowl LIII. Joining Emmitt Smith will be 16 NFL Legends who will all attend one of the three, exclusive pre-game tailgates hosted by On Location. On Location Experiences offers the ultimate fan packages for Super Bowl weekend and is the only source to purchase verified tickets with exact seat locations directly from the NFL. Tickets to this year's game are available for purchase at nflonlocation.com.

OLE’s 2019 NFL Legends roster includes Derrick Brooks, Tim Brown, Terrell Davis, Warrick Dunn, Franco Harris, Devin Hester, Steve Largent, Ronnie Lott, Jonathan Ogden, Orlando Pace, Andre Reed, Joe Theismann, Thurman Thomas, Hines Ward, Aeneas Williams and Rod Woodson. Each NFL Legend will attend one of On Location’s three, exclusive pre-game parties at the Georgia World Congress Center which will feature premium cuisine from a celebrity chef and live entertainment.

“ We believe an essential part of bringing fans closer to the game is the opportunity to interact with the NFL Legends, Hall of Fame inductees and coaches that have shaped the sport throughout the years,” said Don Renzulli, Executive Vice President of Events at On Location Experiences “ This year On Location is elevating the fan experience by inviting more of the players they love and idolize to be involved in the weekend of celebrations. We are really excited to have Emmitt Smith representing On Location and the additional NFL Legends joining us this year, and this is only the beginning! We are looking to make some big announcements in the coming months, so stay tuned.”

Prior to the game, Smith will attend all three pre-game parties at the Georgia World Congress Center and greet guests upon their arrival. During the events, guests will have the opportunity to mingle, talk football, and have a photo taken with Smith. In recent years, Emmitt has attended many of On Location’s pre-game parties including last year at the Delta Sky360 Club located in U.S. Bank Stadium.

“ I am honored to be chosen as On Location’s Brand Ambassador for Super Bowl LIII. Football has played such a huge role in my life, and I am truly looking forward to sharing my experiences with the guests of On Location,” said Emmitt Smith. “ I’m sure this year’s Super Bowl will be nothing short of exhilarating, and I’m humbled to be joined by so many fellow former players and Legends.”

As one of the most decorated running backs of all-time, Emmitt Smith is widely recognized for his 13 years with the Dallas Cowboys. During his time with the Cowboys, Smith along with quarterback Troy Aikman and wide receiver Michael Irvin, became known as "The Triplets," and blossomed into one of the league’s most powerful offensive trios. Smith is a three-time Super Bowl Champion (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX), Super Bowl MVP (XXVIII), 1993’s NFL MVP, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time AP First-team All-Pro selection. In 2006, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and followed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010. Off the field, Smith is a successful businessman and entrepreneur and runs several companies spanning real estate, construction and technology. Active in charitable outreach both in the Dallas area and on a national level, Smith founded Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities with his wife to provide unique experiences and educational opportunities to underserved youth.

On Location offers multiple packages to match fans’ individual preferences, needs and budgets. All packages include verified game-day tickets with preferred seating, a dedicated stadium entrance and priority access to concerts and events. Additional package options include transportation and hotel accommodations. OLE’s signature package, “On the Fifty,” is the most exclusive offering with a private, VIP tailgate, access to in-stadium clubs, such as the SunTrust and Delta Sky360 Club, in-field patio and post-game field access to celebrate with the winning team.

More information on available packages can be found on OLE’s website www.nflonlocation.com

To follow On Location Experiences on social channels:

NFL Legends Biographies: Derrick Brooks A first round draft choice in 1995 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brooks played all 14 seasons of his NFL career with the team. During his career, he was an 11-time Pro Bowler, five-time AP First Team All Pro selection and received the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2002. Brooks earned a championship ring with the Bucs in Super Bowl XXXVII and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014. Tim Brown Brown spent 16 years of his NFL career playing for the Raiders, during which he established himself as one of the NFL’s most prolific wide receivers. In 2009, Brown was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. He played NCAA football at Notre Dame where he won the Heisman Trophy. Terrell Davis Davis is a former running back who spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos. He is a three-time Pro Bowler, a three-time AP First Team All Pro selection, two-time Super Bowl Champion (XXXII & XXXIII), two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1996, 1998), Super Bowl XXXII MVP, and 1998’s MVP of the NFL. In 2017, Davis was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Warrick Dunn Dunn spent his NFL career playing for both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons as a running back. During his time in the NFL he was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1997, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2004, and appeared in three Pro Bowls. Dunn is also the Founder of Warrick Dunn Charities, which focuses on helping single parents and children thrive academically, socially and economically. Franco Harris Franco Harris was a first-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1972, winning four Super Bowls with them and was chosen MVP of SB IX. He was selected as the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1972, elected to nine Pro Bowls, was the NFL Man of the Year in 1976 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990. His ‘Immaculate Reception” in the final seconds of the 1972 AFC Playoff Game against the Raiders is still considered to be the greatest individual play in NFL history. Devin Hester Hester spent eleven-seasons in the NFL playing wide receiver and return specialist. Widely regarded as one of the best return specialists in NFL history, he holds the records for most kickoff and punt return touchdowns in the NFL. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and a three-time AP First Team All Pro selection. Hester was also the first person ever to return the opening kick of the Super Bowl back for a touchdown. Steve Largent Largent spent 14 years with the Seattle Seahawks as a wide receiver. In his career he was selected for seven Pro Bowls, as well as inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1995, becoming the second Seahawk to receive the honor. He won NFL Man of the Year in 1988, and the Seahawks retired his #80 when they inducted him into the Seahawks Ring of Honor. After football, Largent shifted his focus to politics where he served in Congress from 1994 until 2002. Ronnie Lott Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000, Lott spent most of his NFL career playing for the San Francisco 49ers. During his time in the NFL, Lott was a 4-time Superbowl Champion (XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV), eight-time AP First Team All Pro selection, and a 10-time Pro Bowler. Currently, he works as an analyst on the PAC-12 television network. Jonathan Ogden Drafted fourth overall by the Ravens in 1996, Ogden spent all of his 12 seasons in Baltimore. During his career he was an 11-time Pro Bowler, four-time AP First Team All Pro selection, a Super Bowl XXXV champion and a member of the Baltimore Ravens Ring of Honor. Many consider Ogden one of the best tackles to ever play football. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. Orlando Pace Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, Pace spent 13 seasons in the NFL playing for most notably the St. Louis Rams before a brief stint with the Chicago Bears. He is a Super Bowl XXXIV champion, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time AP First-Team All-Pro selection. Behind Pace's blocking, the Rams produced three consecutive NFL MVPs and one of the NFL’s best offenses. Andre Reed Reed is most well-known for his 15 seasons with the Buffalo Bills where he was voted to seven straight Pro Bowls and won four consecutive AFC Championships. In 2014, Reed was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Off the field, Reed has appeared on NFL on Fox and ESPN2 as an analyst and commentator. Joe Theismann Theismann played quarterback in the NFL for 12 seasons with the Washington Redskins. During his time, he was a two-time Pro Bowler, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year recipient in 1982, the NFL’s Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year in 1983 and helped the team to consecutive Super Bowl appearances, winning Super Bowl XVII. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003. Thurman Thomas Thomas spent 13 seasons in the NFL playing most of his career with the Buffalo Bills where he won four consecutive AFC Championships. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007 followed by the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008. In 1991, Thomas was chosen as the NFL’s MVP as well as Offensive Player of the Year. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time AP First Team All Pro selection. Hines Ward Ward spent his entire 14 year career as wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is the team's all-time leading receiver in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions achieving these records playing for 8 different quarterbacks. He was a 4-time Pro Bowler, 3-time Super Bowler, 2-time Super Bowl Champion, and the MVP of Super Bowl XL. He is arguably the best blocking receiver in NFL history and one of only 13 players to have amassed 1,000 or more career receptions. And he is a Mirror Ball champion on the dance floor having won Season 12 of Dancing with the Stars. Aeneas Williams Williams is a former free safety and cornerback who spent 14 seasons in the NFL playing for the Cardinals and the Rams. He was an eight-time Pro Bowler and a four-time AP First-team All-Pro selection. In 2014, Williams was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Rod Woodson Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009, Woodson spent most of his NFL career playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but also played for the San Francisco 49ers, the Baltimore Ravens and the Oakland Raiders. During his career, he was an 11-time Pro Bowler, six-time AP First Team All Pro selection and a Super Bowl XXXV champion.

About On Location Experiences

On Location Experiences is a leader in premium experiential hospitality business, establishing a new industry standard to serve iconic rights holders with extensive experience in ticketing, curated hospitality, live event production and travel management in the worlds of sports and entertainment. On Location is a partner to over 150 rights holders including the NFL, NCAA, the PGA of America and the United States Tennis Association, and provides unrivaled official access for both corporate clients and fans looking for immersive experiences at marquee events including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, NFL Draft, NCAA Final Four, PGA of America events, numerous College Football Bowl Games and the Tennis Majors.

On Location's operations include: Anthony Travel, the nation's largest provider of collegiate sports travel management services; CID Entertainment, a hospitality leader in the live music and festival industry; Kreate Inc, a full service live creative concept and production firm with a focus on the customer experience; Nomadic Entertainment, which creates exclusive music and high-end nightlife experiences; PrimeSport, a leader in providing direct access to some of the biggest events in sports and entertainment; Steve Furgal's International Tennis Tours, a leader in developing world-class tennis experiences for more than 40 years;

On Location Experiences is a privately held company, owned by RedBird Capital Partners, Bruin Sports Capital, 32 Equity and the Carlyle Group. For more information about On Location Experiences, please visit www.onlocationexp.com.