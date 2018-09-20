Reta Trust Contracts with BridgeHealth for Value-Based Surgery Benefits

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reta, a Catholic Healthcare Trust, has contracted with BridgeHealth to provide value-based surgery benefits to its members. BridgeHealth is the leader in providing bundled surgical case rates to self-funded plan sponsors. Reta’s more than 20,000 members and their covered dependents now have access to a national program of top-performing surgical centers of excellence at lower, predictable costs. Plan sponsors save 30-50 percent on average on major scheduled surgeries, including orthopedic, vascular, neurologic, general, spine, bariatric and women’s health.

BridgeHealth pre-negotiates with the nation’s top surgical teams for fixed, bundled rates, combining the charges for each surgery into a single discounted price. Its comprehensive surgical solutions provide the highest quality care with the best surgical outcomes while helping to reduce the costs of surgical episodes and postoperative complications and readmissions. BridgeHealth provides services to over 500,000 covered lives throughout the continental U.S. and Alaska.

“We were looking for a comprehensive bundled surgical solution, and BridgeHealth was the best for our members, who are spread throughout the U.S. In the short time since going live on July 1, BridgeHealth is already demonstrating significant value through their contracted rates and superior concierge member services,” said Mary McPartland, Reta Trust’s Operations Manager. “The trust is already saving money. We even had one member who delayed surgery to take advantage of BridgeHealth’s excellent national providers,” she added.

“Our select provider program ensures that Reta’s members can receive top quality surgical care regardless of their locations,” said Mark Stadler, BridgeHealth President & CEO. “We’re pleased to offer Reta’s members and their families access to the top-rated surgery facilities in the nation.”

About Reta

The Reta Trust (www.retatrust.org) is a non-profit employer that has provided affordable, quality healthcare for members of Catholic organizations nationwide for more than 40 years. Today, the Reta Trust stands proud to serve more than 30,000 overall in 23 Dioceses and in 16 states. Importantly, all Reta Trust healthcare plans are designed to comply with the Ethical and Religious Directives of the Catholic Church.

About BridgeHealth

BridgeHealth (https://bridgehealth.com) is a provider of value-based healthcare services. Its bundled rates allow self-insured group health plans to improve quality and outcomes of surgery, reduce costs and positively affect the rate of unnecessary surgery. Through decision support, highest-quality providers, care coordination and other strategies, clients get real results while providing an outstanding patient experience.