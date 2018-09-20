Unbounce and Taboola Announce Strategic Partnership to Make It Easier for Small Businesses to Succeed, Driving Acquisitions at Scale

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Taboola, the leading discovery platform, announced a strategic partnership with Unbounce, the leading landing page and conversion platform for marketers and agencies. Marketing partners of Taboola will now have access to the Unbounce Landing Page Analyzer, allowing them to improve landing pages, convert more traffic, and optimize campaigns.

The Unbounce Analyzer Integration Program, which launched in May 2018 and leverages AI technology and proven landing page best practices, will provide Taboola’s brand marketer clients with comprehensive reports on the performance of their landing pages and recommendations for improvement at no cost. Marketers will be able to optimize for several key performance categories including page speed, mobile experience, SEO, copy sentiment, industry benchmarks, conversion-centered design, and trust and security to convert more traffic.

“As a high growth business, partnering with innovative companies like Taboola has been pivotal to our success and ability to introduce more marketers to the ease and power of the Unbounce platform,” said Rick Perreault, CEO and co-founder of Unbounce. "We're thrilled to be teaming up with Taboola to bring the Analyzer and its intelligent landing page insights to thousands of Taboola's brand marketer clients."

The partnership is an extension of Taboola’s Self Service platform, which grew to $100M run rate in its first year, and comes on the heels of Taboola’s recent partnership with HubSpot to turn on content discovery for over 40,000 marketers. Taboola’s self service platform offers cost-efficient and scalable solutions to marketers allowing them to reach 1.4B users globally outside of search and social, placing relevant recommendations on some of the most premium publishers in the world, and carrying high editorial value and brand safety.

“Every brand has a story worth being discovered, and this partnership with Unbounce will help brands engage with their audiences throughout the full marketing funnel,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder of Taboola. “At the heart of what we do is make small business and brands successful, and we’re proud to offer marketers the resources they need to succeed in today’s fragmented digital marketplace. We are committed to continuously identifying new ways to help our partners.”

About Taboola

Taboola is the leading discovery platform, serving over 450 billion recommendations of articles, blogs, videos, products, and apps to over one billion unique users every month on thousands of premium sites and mobile carriers. Publishers, brand marketers, and performance advertisers leverage Taboola to retain users on their sites, monetize their traffic, and distribute organic and sponsored content as well as video to engage high-quality audiences. Partners include: USA TODAY, Huffington Post, MSN, Business Insider, The Independent, Welt, L’Express, and The Weather Channel. A global company with local service touchpoints, Taboola is headquartered in New York City with offices in Los Angeles, London, Tel Aviv, New Delhi, Bangkok, São Paulo, Mexico City, Beijing, Shanghai, Istanbul, Seoul, Sydney, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

About Unbounce

Unbounce gives marketers a way to build and test landing pages, website popups and sticky bars so they can get more conversions from their paid traffic and website without tech bottlenecks. As one Canada’s fastest growing technology companies, Unbounce has powered over 350 million conversions to date and serves more than 15,000 customers worldwide including Vimeo, Hootsuite, The New York Times, World Vision, the Red Cross and many others. Founded in Vancouver, B.C. by six local entrepreneurs, Unbounce is a diverse and inclusive company employing over 160 people worldwide. Connect with our growing community of digital marketers at Unbounce.com and @Unbounce.