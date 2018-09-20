Holler Law Firm Powers National Business Expansion with Virtustream Enterprise Cloud

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtustream, the enterprise-class cloud company and a Dell Technologies business, today announced that Holler Law Firm, a rapidly growing law practice that performs real estate transactions for large, multi-state banks, has successfully migrated its formerly on-premises business process management system, Resware, to the Virtustream Enterprise Cloud.

As demand for their services tripled over the past two years, Holler Law Firm faced new challenges scaling their IT operations to keep pace with growth in a way that is secure and compliant with financial and real estate industry regulations. Core parts of their workflow – including performing transactions on a moment’s notice, last second changes to documents, and minimum-year storage requirements – were essential areas of support needed from their cloud provider.

After evaluating a variety of options, Holler Law Firm selected Virtustream Enterprise Cloud not only for its long track record of delivering mission-critical systems for large brands but also because it is the only solution that provides the ability to scale quickly and securely with full disaster recovery capabilities and instant access to all documents that are updated in real-time. As a result of the migration, decisions around growing the firm’s business, which is projected to triple again in the next three years, can now focus on innovation rather than overcoming maintenance challenges and resource constraints.

“Virtustream completely modernized our infrastructure by providing a fully-managed service that gives us quick and secure access to our critical systems,” said George Holler, principal and founder of Holler Law Firm. “We needed the ability to open additional offices across the country with seamless system integration. At the same time, one of the most important factors in selecting Virtustream was their disaster recovery capabilities. With our systems and data being fully replicated in two, tier-three data centers accessible from anywhere, we can keep pace with the needs of our enterprise-level customers.”

As the company continues to expand, cloud scalability is a key differentiator supporting the firm’s breakout growth. With Virtustream Enterprise Cloud, Holler Law Firm now has the flexibility to quickly and securely scale its operations from its Connecticut headquarters to its offices all over the country, while enjoying the benefits of true consumption-based billing. Virtustream’s built-in data backup and disaster recovery ensures that as the business grows, its most sensitive data will remain seamlessly protected, too.

“Working with top-performing organizations like Holler Law Firm to provide the infrastructure necessary to support their rapid business growth is one of our core strengths at Virtustream,” said Todd McNabb, SVP, Global Sales, Virtustream. “Migrating, deploying and managing data in the cloud is simply more efficient when working with an experienced partner.”

About Holler Law Firm

Holler Law Firm is a multi-state law practice that helps title companies close transactions in “attorney” states. Licensed in Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia, the firm provides compliance assistance and fulfillment support to a broad range of title insurers and title agencies. An industry leader in attorney signings, title opinions and disbursement services, Holler Law Firm services over two billion dollars-worth of residential and commercial real estate closings per year, including refinance, purchase and sale and REO transactions.

About Virtustream

Virtustream, a Dell Technologies business, is the enterprise-class cloud service and software provider trusted by enterprises worldwide to migrate and run their mission-critical applications in the cloud. For enterprises, service providers and government agencies, Virtustream’s xStream® management platform and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) meet the security, compliance, performance, efficiency and consumption-based billing requirements of complex production applications in the cloud - whether private, public or hybrid.

