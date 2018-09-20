Q-nomy Announces Partnership with Healthcare Industry System Integrator AAJ Technologies.

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q-nomy Inc., a leading global provider of omnichannel patient journey and patient experience optimization solutions, today announced its partnership with healthcare industry system integrator AAJ Technologies to offer its solutions to US based healthcare providers.

Q-nomy, recently cited as a sample vendor of Real-Time Health System Platform in Gartner's "Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies, 2018" report, helps healthcare providers optimize patient journeys and experiences, as well as improve the utilization of every department and the facility as a whole.

"We are very excited to join forces with such a capable and reputable partner as AAJ Technologies", says Eran Reuveni, Executive VP at Q-nomy – "Together we will be able to offer greater value, to more customers, across all segments of the healthcare market, and cement Q-Flow's positioning as the leading software platform for patient journey optimization solutions".

Amjad Shamim, CEO of AAJ Technologies, commented that "We are thrilled to be partnering with Q-nomy. With their focus on the patient journey and experience, and our expertise in custom software development and enterprise integration with healthcare providers, together we can become a force for powerful transformation and change within the healthcare industry.”

Q-nomy's healthcare products are installed in hundreds of locations worldwide, including some of the world’s largest HMOs, and other major healthcare providers such as the American Army, Navy and Air Force hospitals, leading UK hospitals and clinics, and medical centers across Australia.

About Q-nomy Inc.

Q-nomy is a leading software vendor providing solutions that optimize true omni-channel digital and physical business processes and customer journeys. Q-nomy helps global business and organizations to perform better by streamlining the customer journey in physical and online points of sale, service and care. Q-nomy has over 1200 installations in five continents in healthcare, government, finance, telco, retail and education organizations.

About AAJ Technologies

AAJ Technologies has been at the forefront of digital transformation, enterprise integration, custom software development, modern web and mobile for over 20 years. The AAJ team works with healthcare organizations and companies in various industries at every stage of the digital transformation process to make real and impactful change. AAJ’s talented team implements modern technologies, approaches, and techniques that transforms their client’s business and gives them a strategic, digital edge. Through their best in class technical expertise, unique approach and methodologies, AAJ helps companies find new ways to engage with customers, drive satisfaction through innovation, and build both revenue and market share.

Additional Resources:

AAJ Technologies - http://www.aajtech.com

Q-nomy Solutions for Healthcare - https://www.qnomy.com/healthcare

Q-nomy on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/qnomy

Follow us on Twitter at – www.twitter.com/qnomy