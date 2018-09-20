YouCam Makeup & Cosmopolitan Partner for First Print-to-Digital Virtual Beauty Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp. and Cosmopolitan today announce a first-of-its-kind partnership, pairing advanced augmented reality (AR) makeup try-on technologies from YouCam Apps with the rich content and stunning visuals of Cosmopolitan. Transforming the way readers engage with editorial and branded content, YouCam’s true-to-life AR innovation brings the products featured in Cosmopolitan to life, creating enriched opportunities for advertisers and readers alike.

This innovative partnership debuts in the October issue of Cosmopolitan magazine through an 8-page native content package with Macy’s. The spread features a beauty look designed by Cosmo editors, created with Juicy Couture cosmetics, that can be instantly translated into a virtual try-on. Using a smart device, readers can snap a photo of a special QR code, which will bring them to a unique destination on Cosmopolitan.com where they’ll be able to choose a try-on experience and test out the look utilizing YouCam Makeup facial mapping technology.

Once directed to the page on Cosmopolitan.com, readers can use a built-in web try-on module powered by YouCam Makeup to test the look. The first-of-its-kind, virtual try-on feature also allows readers to shop the products directly from the page, creating a seamless e-commerce shopping experience.

“We are excited to work with the creative geniuses at Cosmopolitan to couple our advanced AR and AI technologies with their stunning visuals and editorial expertise, and bring their content to virtual reality,” says Perfect Corp. CEO, Alice Chang. “This exciting partnership allows readers to interact and engage with Cosmopolitan content in a completely new and unique way, bringing the looks and products on the pages of the magazine to life in an instant.”

“At Cosmopolitan we are continuously looking for new ways to innovate across platforms and deliver frictionless solutions to our readers and advertisers,” says Cosmopolitan SVP/Publisher Donna Kalajian Lagani. “We are thrilled to be the first publisher to debut this true print-to-mobile experience with Perfect Corp. and YouCam, and are excited to introduce this experience to our audience of more than 81 million monthly beauty-obsessed consumers.”

YouCam technology will be featured in future print issues of Cosmopolitan and digital features on Cosmopolitan.com, and will be integrated into sister publications Seventeen and Women’s Health beginning in 2019.

To try out YouCam and Cosmo’s unique virtual content experience, pick up a copy of the October issue of Cosmopolitan today.

App Availability

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 650 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com

About Cosmopolitan

Equal parts smart and sexy, Cosmopolitan inspires and empowers young women to live fun, fearless lives. Our candid advice on beauty, fashion, career, sex, and relationships forges an intimate connection with readers that is unrivaled by any other media brand. With a provocative point of view and expert-backed authority, Cosmo is a powerful thought leader around the world reaching 16 million print readers and 36 million unique users each month on Cosmopolitan.com, and boasts 10.4 million Facebook fans, 1.6 million Twitter followers, 2.4 million Instagram followers and nearly 3.1 million daily Snapchat Discover readers. Connecting with women across the globe, Cosmopolitan is published in 56 countries in addition to the U.S. flagship edition. Cosmopolitan is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst Corporation, one of the nation's largest diversified media and information companies.