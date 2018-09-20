Pharmacy2U Selects RingCentral for Innovative Omnichannel Communications

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral UK, Ltd., a leading provider of enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), has been selected by Pharmacy2U, the UK's largest online pharmacy, as its central communication platform to help it deliver a truly customer-centric contact centre experience to support its rapid growth.

Pharmacy2U helps over 240,000 people across the country manage their NHS repeat prescriptions. Set up by a team of pharmacists in 1999, Pharmacy2U was a founding partner to the NHS in developing the Electronic Prescription Service (EPS).

“We are adding around 7,000 patients per week, which is the equivalent of 16 new High Street pharmacies opening each month, and our aim is to allow people to contact us using the method that suits them best, whether that’s by phone, email, or webchat,” said Andy Williams, Director of Customer Care for Pharmacy2U. “With RingCentral, we have an innovative and industry-proven platform that will allow us to deliver a truly unified communication experience and continue to deliver the highest levels of customer service while driving efficiency across the business.”

RingCentral Contact Centre™ is an omnichannel solution that helps people using Pharmacy2U to choose their preferred method of communicating, via voice, chat, SMS, email, and more. The platform includes intelligent IVR and self-service options that are tightly integrated with smart routing functionality to help patients connect more quickly to the advisor who can best handle their needs. The platform also includes tools to help Pharmacy2U optimise staff scheduling and improve contact centre efficiencies. Pharmacy2U is already using RingCentral Glip to help manage the system integration and migration project.

“Pharmacy2U is an innovator in the health industry that is making a real difference to people across the country,” said Steven Rafferty, Regional Vice President of Enterprise Sales, EMEA at RingCentral. “We’re proud to help them deliver a seamless patient experience through our open and flexible platform. We look forward to identifying new ways to partner with Pharmacy2U as they continue to expand.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers today’s mobile and distributed workforce to communicate, collaborate, and connect from anywhere, on any device. RingCentral unifies voice, video, team messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and integrated contact centre solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customise business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

About Pharmacy2U

Pharmacy2U is a different kind of pharmacy. Born online in 1999 with a strong heritage in traditional pharmacies where our founding pharmacists worked, we know too well the frustrations of patients. We have set out to reinvent pharmacy care and put patients at the heart of it. We are a pharmacy where clinical excellence & patient care meets unique technology, which truly helps families live healthier and happier lives. We are the founding partner to the NHS in developing the Electronic Prescription Service and assisted the NHS in the first pilot programme in 2001.

We treat our patients as customers and deliver the effortless and trustworthy services they are used to in every aspect of their lives. And this sets us apart.

no waiting in line

no picking up & dropping off repeat prescriptions

no waiting for medicine stock to come in

no worrying about running out of medicines

the convenience of modern tools: mobile app, reminders to re-order, ability to manage your repeat prescriptions online, friendly pharmacists available to assist you

We are the largest NHS online pharmacy. Our online and home delivery NHS Repeat Prescription Service is used by hundreds of thousands of patients.

Pharmacy2U.co.uk provides NHS Repeat Prescriptions and Online Doctor services. Pharmacy2U.co.uk is regulated by the General Pharmaceutical Council in the same way all UK pharmacies are. The Online Doctor service is also regulated by the Care Quality Commission.

http://www.pharmacy2u.co.uk